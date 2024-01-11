The Top 15 Safest Countries to Visit in 2024

As travelers are starting to plan their trips for the new year, safety is becoming an increasingly important consideration. People are looking for destinations where they can explore freely without fear of discrimination or harassment. In order to help travelers make informed decisions, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has released its annual State of Travel Insurance report, which identifies the safest countries in the world for travelers.

To compile the list, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection surveyed over 1,700 people about their travel experiences in different countries and also analyzed data from reliable sources like the Global Peace Index and the State Department’s travel safety ratings. The survey focused on factors such as terrorism, weather emergencies, health measures, and the safety of underrepresented groups.

While it’s important to note that no country is completely risk-free, these 15 countries have been identified as the safest overall for travelers in 2024:

1. Canada: Known for its low violent crime rates and strict gun laws, Canada takes the top spot on the list. It offers a high standard of living and political stability.

2. Switzerland: Renowned for its security and low crime rates, Switzerland is a safe haven for travelers. Its breathtaking landscapes, including Lake Geneva and Lake Zurich, make it a popular choice.

3. Norway: In addition to its stunning views of the northern lights, Norway boasts low crime rates and a peaceful environment. The capital city, Oslo, is particularly safe.

4. Ireland: With fewer homicides in 2022 than 16 major U.S. cities, Ireland is a safe destination for those looking to explore its natural wonders like the Cliffs of Moher.

5. Netherlands: Although it has dropped from first place last year, the Netherlands remains a safe country to visit. Travelers often feel secure in the country and enjoy exploring Amsterdam.

6. United Kingdom: With its picturesque countryside and low rates of murder and theft, the United Kingdom is a reliable choice for travelers. However, a new entry fee will soon be implemented.

7. Portugal: Popular among digital nomads, Portugal is known for its secure cities and peaceful rural areas. It was also recognized as one of the best places for solo female travelers in 2022.

8. Denmark: Denmark’s low crime rates have consistently placed it among the safest countries for travelers. Its contented residents and political stability further contribute to its safety.

9. Iceland: Considered the world’s most gender-equal country, Iceland boasts low crime rates. Its otherworldly landscapes, encompassing glaciers, geysers, and waterfalls, add to its allure.

10. Australia: Known for its diverse landscapes and vibrant cities, Australia offers a safe environment for travelers. The country’s low homicide rates make it particularly attractive for solo female travelers.

11. New Zealand: Despite its higher cost, New Zealand is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts and fans of “Lord of the Rings.” Its low crime rates and peaceful atmosphere enhance the overall experience.

12. Japan: Japan combines ancient traditions with modern advancements, providing travelers with a unique cultural experience. The country prioritizes politeness and orderliness, ensuring safety for all.

13. France: A perennial favorite among travelers, France offers relative safety in terms of transportation and disease epidemics. However, caution is advised due to occasional violent demonstrations.

14. Spain: Although pickpocketing is prevalent, Spain generally has a low crime rating considering its popularity as a tourist destination. Travelers are advised to be cautious, especially regarding passport theft.

15. Brazil: Rounding out the list is Brazil, known for its stunning beaches. The survey found that women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals felt especially safe in the country. However, crime activity near the borders should be taken into account.

While these countries have been identified as the safest overall, it’s imperative for travelers to exercise caution and remain aware of their surroundings. Safety can never be guaranteed, so it’s essential to be prepared and informed when embarking on any journey.