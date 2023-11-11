Ukraine’s Strategic Alliance Network Expands Amidst Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

Ukraine has been bolstering its nonstate alliance network in response to Russia’s military activities and support for separatist groups. This network, comprised of various organizations from Russia, Chechnya, Belarus, and beyond, has provided critical support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia and its aligned forces. While some of these groups have existed since the 2014-2022 Donbas War, the recent Russian invasion in February 2022 has prompted the formation of new alliances and armed engagements.

Among the newer organizations are the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), a neo-Nazi and Russian ethnonationalist group, and the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL), a politically inclusive and democracy-promoting organization. These groups share the common goal of overthrowing President Putin’s government. Furthermore, the Separate Special Purposes Battalion (OBON), a Chechen separatist group, aims to establish an independent Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. The Belarusian Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment (KKR) seeks to topple Lukashenko’s government in Minsk.

Some of these groups have been fighting alongside Ukrainian forces since before the Russian invasion. Chechen separatist outfits like the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion (DDB) and Sheikh Mansur Battalion (SMB) have been actively involved in combatting Russian separatists and their allies since 2014. Additionally, fighters from the RVC and KKR have experience fighting with far-right groups, including the Ukrainian Azov Brigade, during the Donbas War.

The support and backing of these groups by Ukraine can be seen as a response to Russia’s previous backing of separatists in the Donbas region. Ukraine benefits from the additional manpower and resources provided by these nonstate allies, allowing them to effectively combat Russian-aligned forces. Furthermore, these groups can serve as proxy forces to advance Ukrainian interests and combat its enemies abroad.

Ukraine has already permitted the RVC and FRL to conduct raids into Russian territory from Ukrainian soil, and it is likely that further attacks and raids are anticipated. There is also the possibility that Ukraine may allow Chechen separatist allies like DDB, SMB, or OBON to launch armed campaigns within Russian territory. Similarly, if Belarus decides to support Russia, Ukraine may permit the KKR and other Belarusian allies to carry out raids into Belarus.

For Ukraine’s nonstate allies, the Russo-Ukrainian War represents a significant opportunity to advance their ultimate goals. The RVC and FRL see the war as a chance to directly engage in armed opposition with Russia and overthrow Putin’s government. Chechen groups view the war as an opportunity to weaken Russia and pursue independence for Chechnya. Additionally, the KKR sees the conflict as a means to undermine Lukashenko’s grip on power in Belarus.

By aligning with Ukraine, these groups also receive overt support for their respective causes. For example, Ukraine previously recognized Chechnya as a Russian-occupied territory, indirectly supporting the aspirations of Chechen separatist groups. In the future, Ukraine may openly support organizations like the KKR and FRL, which seek to establish democratic futures in Belarus and Russia, respectively. However, it is unlikely that Ukraine will support the RVC’s efforts to establish a Russian ethnostate. This alliance is primarily based on a shared enemy rather than ideological alignment.

While the strategic alliance with these nonstate groups offers immediate benefits, Ukraine must exercise caution. The RVC’s association with neo-Nazi groups from countries like Poland, Germany, and potentially the United States may strain Ukraine’s relationships with its allies. Moreover, incursions by Ukraine into Russian territory and potential war crimes committed by its nonstate allies could escalate the conflict and damage Ukraine’s reputation.

It is essential for Ukraine to be mindful of the risks involved in aligning with these groups. Although they currently support Ukraine’s interests, they could turn against Kyiv at any moment if their own interests diverge. While these alliances offer strategic advantages, Ukraine must tread carefully in its engagement with nonstate actors.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How has Ukraine strengthened its alliance network?

Ukraine has formed alliances with nonstate groups from Russia, Chechnya, Belarus, and other regions in response to the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. These organizations provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia and its aligned forces.

2. What are some of the newer organizations in Ukraine’s alliance network?

Newer organizations include the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL), the Separate Special Purposes Battalion (OBON), and the Belarusian Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment (KKR).

3. What is the objective of these nonstate groups?

Groups like the RVC and FRL aim to overthrow President Putin’s government in Russia. The Chechen separatist groups seek to establish an independent Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, while the KKR strives to topple Lukashenko’s government in Belarus.

4. How long have some of these groups been fighting alongside Ukrainian forces?

Chechen separatist outfits like the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion (DDB) and Sheikh Mansur Battalion (SMB) have been fighting alongside Ukrainian forces since 2014.

5. Why does Ukraine support these nonstate groups?

Ukraine’s support for these groups is in response to Russia’s backing of separatists in the Donbas region. They provide additional manpower and resources to combat Russian-aligned forces and serve as proxy forces to promote Ukrainian interests.

6. What risks does Ukraine face in its alliance with these groups?

Aligning with these groups presents various risks for Ukraine. The association with neo-Nazi organizations and potential collaboration with extremist groups could strain relationships with allies. Incursions into Russian territory may escalate the conflict, and Ukraine may face reputational costs due to its affiliation with extremist organizations.

7. Can these groups turn against Ukraine?

While the current alliance serves mutual interests, it is possible for these groups to turn against Ukraine if their interests no longer align with those of Kyiv. Ukraine must be cautious in its engagement with nonstate actors.