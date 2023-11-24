Recently, new information has come to light regarding the ongoing blockade organized by Polish transport workers at the Polish-Ukrainian border. These revelations suggest that the protest has deeper ties to the Russian Federation than initially thought.

The official organizer of the blockade is Rafał Mekler, the owner of transportation company Rafał Mekler Transport. However, it has been discovered that Mekler is also the head of the far-right party Confederation of Freedom and Independence chamber in Lublin, which has a history of anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and close connections to Russia.

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, the leader of the Confederation of Freedom and Independence, has openly supported the Russian occupation of Crimea and has defended Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine. These inflammatory statements and actions raise questions about the true motivations behind the protest.

Furthermore, the All-Polish Youth, an organization closely affiliated with the Confederation party, has been linked to recruiting fighters for Russia’s proxy forces in Donetsk and Luhansk. This revelation casts doubt on the intentions of the protest organizers.

Grzegorz Braun, the leader of the Confederation of the Polish Crown, is another key political supporter of the blockade. Braun has a history of opposing Ukrainian migrants in Poland and has even voted against resolutions condemning Russian war crimes. These actions indicate a bias towards Russia and against Ukraine.

Another participant in the strike is Viktor Gordeyuk, the owner of the PEO-Trans company. It has been discovered that Gordeyuk is studying at a military educational institution in Belarus, and his brother serves in the Belarusian army. These connections raise concerns about the involvement of foreign influences in the protest.

While the protest initially seemed to be a localized issue, there is evidence of similar Russian connections in the blockade organized by Slovak truckers at the Slovak-Ukrainian border. The Union of Road Carriers of Slovakia received support from the anti-European right-wing radical party Our Slovakia, which has advocated for closer ties with Russia.

FAQs

Q: What is the purpose of the blockade?

A: The blockade is organized by Polish and Slovak transport workers to protest against Ukrainian carriers at the border, but recent revelations suggest deeper motivations.

Q: What are the Russian connections?

A: The organizers of the blockade have close ties to Russian-affiliated parties and organizations, raising questions about their true intentions and motivations.

Q: Are there foreign influences involved?

A: There are indications of foreign involvement in the blockade, with participants having ties to military educational institutions and foreign military units.

Q: How long will the blockade last?

A: The organizers have filed an application to extend the blockade until February 1, 2024, indicating their intention to continue the protest for an extended period of time.

Q: What are the consequences of the blockade?

A: The blockade has led to significant disruptions and delays at the border, impacting both businesses and individuals relying on cross-border trade and transportation.

