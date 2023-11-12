The Growing Concern Over Nuclear Weapons in the War in Ukraine

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has drawn attention to the alarming risk of nuclear weapons being utilized amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Niinistö urged Europe to exercise caution and remain vigilant in the face of the escalating full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022 served as a wake-up call for Europe and NATO. However, as time goes on, Niinistö expressed concern that the severity of the situation is gradually being forgotten. With the war now expected to be prolonged, the risk of significant consequences looms large.

Niinistö emphasized the fragility of the current situation and highlighted the potential ripple effect that even minor incidents can have on exacerbating the conflict further. He underscored the tremendous risk of nuclear weapons being employed, thereby raising the stakes to an even more dangerous level.

While discussing the supply of armaments to Ukraine, the Finnish President advocated for a cautious approach adopted by countries like the United States and Germany. Niinistö recognized the importance of responsible decision-making and emphasized the distinction between those bearing the responsibility and those who do not. He warned that if the conflict were to escalate into a global war, the risk of nuclear weapons would become significantly amplified.

The Finnish President’s concern regarding nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine was further fueled by the discovery of drone fragments, believed to be of Russian origin, within the territory of a NATO member state – Romania. This incident has prompted Romania to express its preparedness to intercept unidentified drones trespassing into its airspace.

Niinistö’s statements affirm his belief that the war in Ukraine will persist for the foreseeable future, and consequently, the risk of its extension or the utilization of nuclear weapons remains high. It serves as a somber reminder of the gravity of the situation and the need for continued international attention and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

(Source: The New York Times)