New Border Crossing Challenges for American Citizens in Gaza

As tensions rise and violence escalates in Gaza, American citizens find themselves in a difficult situation, desperately seeking a way out of the war-torn region. The Rafah border crossing, located on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, has become their only hope for escape.

American citizen, Sarah Abushaaban, who has crossed the Rafah border multiple times in the past to visit family in Gaza, explains that opening up the border does not guarantee passage through it. The process involves two steps – a security check by the Palestinian Authority, followed by a bus ride to the Egypt-controlled section of the border.

Abushaaban says that the Egyptian side of the crossing is often chaotic, with long wait times. She further explains that if anything goes wrong during the journey, the buses are turned back without warning, leaving everyone stranded. The road from Gaza to Cairo is also perilous, with numerous military checkpoints along the Sinai.

For American citizens in Gaza, the lack of assistance from the U.S. government has become a source of frustration. The State Department’s messaging has been geared towards Americans in Israel, providing guidance on evacuation options via Ben Gurion Airport. Unfortunately, these options are not applicable to those stuck in Gaza.

Emilee Rauschenberger, another American citizen in Gaza, shares Abushaaban’s sentiment and feels neglected by the U.S. government. She believes that politics play a role in the government’s lack of action to save American lives in Gaza. Rauschenberger says, “The double standard is incredibly harsh.”

FAQs

1. What is the Rafah border crossing?

The Rafah border crossing is the only entry and exit point between Gaza and Egypt. It is essential for individuals seeking to leave Gaza during times of conflict.

2. Why is crossing the border challenging for American citizens?

American citizens face hurdles when crossing the border due to the chaotic nature of the Egyptian side, long wait times, and the risky journey from Gaza to Cairo.

3. Why is the U.S. government not assisting American citizens in Gaza?

The U.S. government has focused its efforts on evacuating Americans in Israel, leaving those in Gaza feeling neglected. The politics surrounding the conflict may play a role in this lack of assistance.

4. How do American citizens in Gaza feel about the situation?

American citizens in Gaza express frustration and disappointment with the U.S. government’s response, citing a harsh double standard and a feeling of being treated as second-class citizens.

Sources: NBC News