The Surprising Lessons I’ve Learned from Women in Their 70s Embracing Their Golden Years

When it comes to aging, society often instills fear and apprehension in us. But what if I told you that some of the happiest women I know are in their 70s? These women have embraced their age, wrinkles, and all, and are living their best lives.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not the younger generation that holds the secret to happiness. Many women in their 20s and 30s are grappling with the pressures of conforming to societal expectations. They feel the need to please others, find their place in the world, and constantly measure up. The fear of missing out on milestones like marriage and starting a family looms over them.

Reflecting on my own experiences, I realize that I spent too much time in my 20s deferring to men and trying to fit into society’s mold. Looking back, I wish I had spent more time prioritizing my own desires and telling those who didn’t respect me to step aside.

In my 30s, the joy of having small children was often overshadowed by the loss of my own identity. While there were moments of happiness captured on video, I rarely feel nostalgic for that time. It was a period of selflessness that left me yearning for more.

Now, in my 40s, I’ve found that this decade brings newfound confidence and self-assuredness. However, the relentless pressure of modern parenting and navigating the emotions of growing children still weighs heavily on my shoulders. If only we had the support of a community, like villages of the past, to help us bear these burdens.

Interestingly, my female friends in their 40s have also gained a stronger sense of self, yet we find ourselves trapped in a never-ending cycle. The delicate balance of our lives is perpetually at risk of unraveling. Expenses pile up, food goes bad, and messes accumulate faster than we can keep up. And it seems like our kids are in a constant state of growth, always in need of new clothes and essentials.

While society expects us to mourn our youth, I find myself looking at the vibrant lives of Baby Boomers with envy. These women possess three qualities that seem to elude their younger counterparts: time, connection, and autonomy.

For mothers, these three attributes are particularly difficult to achieve. Society demands that they sacrifice themselves entirely for their families. Witnessing women in their 70s who have emerged on the other side of motherhood with the freedom to live their own lives is truly inspiring. They have experienced the isolating corners of motherhood, just as we have, but have found permission to reclaim their identities along the way.

It shouldn’t have to be this way. Raising children shouldn’t mean sacrificing our sense of self, and we shouldn’t have to wait for society’s permission. But having time, carving out meaningful connections, and embracing autonomy certainly make the journey easier.

