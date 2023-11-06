Understanding the Distinction: Palestinian People and Hamas

It is vital to differentiate between the Palestinian people and Hamas, the Islamist militant group that governs Gaza. Yasmine Mohammed, a Canadian author and activist, sheds light on the misconceptions and confusions that often arise when discussing these two entities. While the Palestinian people and their struggle for liberation should not be equated with terrorism, this false equivalence continues to persist.

Mohammed, who grew up in a fundamentalist Islamic household, emphasizes that Hamas does not represent the authentic face of Palestinian resistance. Her father, a Palestinian from Gaza, referred to Hamas as “the ugly face of the Palestinian struggle.” It pained him to witness how terrorism became synonymous with Palestinian resistance, further marginalizing their cause. Hamas, benefiting from significant funding from Islamist countries like Iran, has emerged as a prominent voice simply due to the silencing of other Palestinian voices.

Furthermore, Mohammed highlights the suppression of dissent within Gaza. Movements such as We Want to Live and Whispered in Gaza have faced crackdowns from Hamas, illustrating the extent of control that the militant group exerts. This echoes a broader pattern seen in other regions, including Iran, where the people’s voices have been stifled under authoritarian regimes.

It is crucial to recognize that Hamas’s ascent to power is not indicative of genuine democratic processes, as the group was voted in almost two decades ago. Similarly, the Iranian regime has persisted for over 40 years, despite opposition from the people. Mohammed underscores the important distinction between supporting Muslim individuals, particularly free-thinking ones, and endorsing organizations like Hamas. Supporting the Palestinian people does not equate to endorsing violence or the killing of innocent civilians.

Through her memoir, “Unveiled,” Mohammed also discusses the empowerment of radical Islam by Western liberals. She points to the troubling anti-Semitic sentiments witnessed at certain rallies around the world, emphasizing that supporting Muslim communities should not veer into supporting extremist ideologies.

Understanding the distinction between the Palestinian people and Hamas is imperative for meaningful discussions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is essential to amplify the voices of the Palestinian people, who seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis and do not want violence to define their struggle. By acknowledging this distinction, we can foster a more nuanced understanding and work toward a future of peace and justice for all parties involved.