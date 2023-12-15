The Evolving Landscape of Post-War Gaza

After the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the focus now shifts towards the future of Gaza. As discussions between the United States, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority intensify, a clearer picture of the post-war situation begins to emerge.

While visiting the Middle East, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed that both the U.S. and Israel expect the fighting to de-escalate in the coming months. Israel’s strategy will shift from large-scale military operations to targeted efforts against Hamas’ leadership and intelligence gathering. Sullivan emphasized that there is no specific timeline from Washington, but there is a mutual understanding that Israel’s bombings and raids will not continue indefinitely.

The transition to a different phase of the conflict raises concerns about its impact on the civilian population of Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the war against Hamas will last more than several months, indicating a long-term approach.

In the midst of these discussions, there is a growing consensus that the future of Gaza should be Palestinian-led. One idea being considered is empowering a “nucleus” of former Palestinian security forces who were forced out of Gaza after Hamas took control in 2006. This suggestion aligns with the broader goal of ensuring Palestinian authority in the region. However, Israel’s government has made it clear that any plan involving the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza will be blocked.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan managed to secure a significant win during his visit to Israel. Israel has agreed to open a key crossing into Gaza, allowing for increased humanitarian assistance to reach the suffering Palestinian population. This decision comes after sustained pressure from the United States, including direct talks between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite these developments, there remain unresolved questions, such as the prospect of a two-state solution. President Biden advocates for a two-state solution, while Netanyahu opposes it. These issues were central to Sullivan’s conversations in Israel, with the aim of exploring alternatives and long-term efforts to resolve the crisis. The ultimate goal is to see a Gaza where Hamas is no longer in control, opening up new possibilities for the region.

However, concerns of a wider war persist. The U.S. has privately criticized Israel for mistakenly targeting the Lebanese Army 34 times since October 7, with some strikes intended for the Hezbollah militant group. The fear is that such incidents could escalate the conflict even further.

As the post-war Gaza landscape takes shape, the international community remains committed to finding a sustainable solution. The focus is on empowering Palestinians, ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches those in need, and exploring alternative pathways towards stability and peace.

