Pope Francis Expresses Desire to be Laid to Rest in Rome Basilica

Pope Francis has shared his wish to be buried in the beautiful Rome basilica of St. Mary Major, deviating from the traditional practice of popes being interred in the Vatican grottoes. The Pontiff revealed his preference as he expressed his deep reverence for the Madonna, particularly his favorite icon of her.

Approaching his 87th birthday, Pope Francis also affirmed that he never contemplated resigning this year, despite facing various health issues. In fact, he disclosed his plans for an upcoming trip to Belgium next year, as well as potential visits to Polynesia and his birthplace, Argentina.

During an interview with Mexico’s Televisa network, the Pope acknowledged the need to adapt travel arrangements amidst the ongoing pandemic. He admitted that journeys closer to home can still take place, while those further afield require careful consideration due to imposed limitations.

In his latest interview, Pope Francis discussed his battle with acute bronchitis, which recently compelled him to cancel his trip to the U.N. climate conference in Dubai. However, he assured his supporters that he has fully recovered and is feeling well. Despite the lifelong nature of the papal role, he also reiterated the possibility of resignation, emphasizing the importance of being prepared for any eventuality.

In the event that Pope Francis does step down, he disclosed his intention to reside in Rome outside the confines of the Vatican, joining a community of retired priests. This aligns with his longstanding emphasis on his role as the bishop of Rome, reflecting his deep devotion to a cherished icon of the Virgin Mary exhibited in the St. Mary Major basilica, located near Rome’s main train station.

Following each voyage, Pope Francis takes the time to pray before the Salus populi Romani, a Byzantine-style painting within the basilica. This revered artwork depicts the Virgin Mary, draped in a blue robe, cradling the infant Jesus, who holds a jeweled golden book. The Pope described this act as an expression of his profound devotion.

Expressing his wish to be laid to rest in the basilica, Pope Francis remarked, “The place is already prepared.” This decision aligns with his personal connection to the St. Mary Major basilica and its sacred icon. Notably, in recent times, popes have typically been interred either in tombs beneath St. Peter’s Basilica or within side chapels of the basilica itself. However, Pope Francis seeks a departure from this tradition.

Touching on the topic of future travel plans, Pope Francis acknowledged that a visit to his native Argentina is still pending and that he received an invitation from the country’s new president, Javier Milei. The Pope has faced persistent queries about why he has not yet returned to his homeland during his ten-year papacy, with inquiries intensifying following Milei’s surprising electoral win.

During Milei’s election campaign, he controversially referred to Pope Francis as an “imbecile,” criticizing his defense of social justice and denouncing him as a “representative of malignance on Earth.” However, Pope Francis revealed that he subsequently held a lengthy conversation with Milei, indicating that he has forgiven the president-elect for his previous remarks.

The Pope emphasized the importance of distinguishing between campaign rhetoric and post-election actions, recognizing that statements made in the heat of campaigning may not necessarily reflect the subsequent decisions undertaken by politicians in office.

