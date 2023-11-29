Pope Francis’ Health Improves, Trip Cancellation due to Illness

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, has experienced a decline in his health recently. While he attended his weekly audience at the Vatican, he admitted that he was “not well” after canceling a trip to Dubai on the advice of doctors.

The Vatican revealed that Pope Francis had been dealing with flu-like symptoms and inflammation of the respiratory tract, which were fortunately showing signs of improvement. As a result of his health condition, he had to cancel his planned visit to the United Nations climate change conference in Dubai, which was scheduled to take place this week.

In a statement from the Holy See press office, spokesperson Bruno Mattei expressed the pope’s regret about the cancellation, stating that he had accepted the doctors’ recommendation. Pope Francis himself, during his audience, had to rely on an aide to read a prepared speech due to his weakened condition. He acknowledged that he was not feeling well and mentioned that his speech might not sound as eloquent if he were to read it himself.

Pope Francis also mentioned his ongoing battle with a cold throughout the day, highlighting that it had impacted his ability to speak extensively. However, he reassured those around him that he was feeling better than the previous day. During his appearance, he took the opportunity to express his support for the temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas war, the release of hostages, and the delivery of aid to Gaza. Despite a cough towards the end of his hour-long appearance, he delivered remarks that showcased his dedication to promoting peace and humanitarian efforts.

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis also met with members of the Scottish soccer team Celtic, admitting that he couldn’t speak much due to his cold but assuring them of his improved condition.

This is not the first time that Pope Francis has faced health challenges. At the age of 87, the pontiff has already been hospitalized twice this year. In June, he underwent abdominal surgery to address a hernia and scarring from previous surgeries. The pain caused by the scarring had been a cause for concern, so the surgical intervention was necessary. Prior to that, in March, he spent three days in the hospital due to breathing difficulties caused by bronchitis.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis has dealt with various health issues, including colon and ocular surgeries, as well as knee problems that sometimes require the use of a cane or wheelchair. As a young man in Argentina, he had to undergo the removal of part of one lung.

Pope Francis remains committed to his responsibilities despite his health challenges, continuing to engage with the public and fulfill his role as the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church. While his trip to Dubai had to be canceled due to his illness, his health is showing signs of improvement, and he will undoubtedly continue to advocate for peace, social justice, and humanitarian efforts around the world.

