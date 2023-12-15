The Battle for Gaza’s Future Governance: A Clash of Israeli and Palestinian Perspectives

In the aftermath of the recent Israel-Hamas war, the question of who will govern Gaza has become crucial. Recent polls have shed light on the vastly different views held by Israelis and Palestinians on this matter, presenting a significant challenge to the region’s future.

According to a survey conducted by the independent Israel Democracy Institute, the majority of Israelis (75%) view it as “very important” to topple the Hamas regime in Gaza and eliminate its political and military infrastructure. This sentiment is understandable considering the 7 October massacre and Hamas’ founding charter, which calls for the death of Jews and advocates for violent jihad as a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, Palestinians have shown increased support for Hamas since the 7 October massacre. The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research conducted a survey across the West Bank and Gaza, which revealed that a majority (54%) of Palestinians now view Hamas as the most deserving group to lead them, compared to just 27% who held this view in September. President Mahmoud Abbas’ party Fatah, on the other hand, garnered support from only 13% of Palestinians.

The rise in Hamas’ popularity cannot be solely attributed to the recent war with Israel. The deep dissatisfaction amongst Palestinians with President Abbas has played a significant role in this shift. Consistently, between 76% and 80% of Palestinians expressed dissatisfaction with Abbas’ performance as the President of the Palestinian Authority in surveys conducted earlier this year. The percentage has now risen to 85%.

In a hypothetical election for the presidency of the Palestinian Authority between Abbas and Hamas Chairman Ismail Haniyeh, polling conducted prior to the 7 October massacre showed Haniyeh winning with 58% of the vote, compared to Abbas’ 37%. More recent polling released this month demonstrates an even wider gap, with Haniyeh earning 78% of the vote to Abbas’ 16%.

This presents a clear challenge to the future governance of Gaza. While Israelis are determined to dismantle Hamas both militarily and politically, Palestinians are inclined to elevate the organization’s leadership. This divide in perspectives poses a considerable obstacle to reaching a unified solution.

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated, blocking Abbas from gaining control of Gaza after the war aligns with the sentiments of the Palestinian public. It is evident that Mahmoud Abbas is not seen as the answer to Gaza’s future by both the Israeli and Palestinian communities.

