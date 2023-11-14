The Philippines Confronts China Over South China Sea Collisions

The Philippines has taken firm action against China after accusing them of engaging in illegal and dangerous behavior that resulted in two collisions in the highly disputed South China Sea. Manila has summoned Beijing’s ambassador, utilizing diplomatic channels to address the incidents that involved vessels belonging to both countries.

These collisions are the latest in a series of maritime confrontations between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea. The United States, which has a mutual defense pact with the Philippines, has condemned China’s actions.

China has been accused by the Philippines of dangerous blocking maneuvers conducted by its coast guard, which resulted in a collision with a Philippine resupply boat near Second Thomas Shoal. The shoal is a source of tension as the Philippines claims it and accuses China of attempting to block resupply missions. In a separate incident, a Philippine coast guard vessel escorting a routine resupply mission was bumped by what was described as a Chinese Maritime Militia vessel.

China has countered these accusations, claiming the Philippine boat deliberately caused trouble by reversing into a Chinese fishing vessel. The actions of the Chinese vessels have caused damage to one of Manila’s boats, although no harm has been caused to any personnel. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The South China Sea is an area of territorial dispute as China claims its entirety, despite a UN tribunal ruling against this claim. The Philippines and neighboring countries also have competing claims in the region. The South China Sea is an important trading route and is believed to contain substantial reserves of oil and natural gas.

The Philippines has repeatedly accused China of aggressive and dangerous behavior in the South China Sea, which raises concerns about a potential escalation of conflicts and the involvement of the United States, a Philippine ally. In response to these collisions, the US State Department accused China of dangerous and unlawful actions, reaffirming its commitment to the mutual defense treaty with the Philippines.

Several Western countries, including the European Union and Canada, have also expressed their concerns about China’s actions in the South China Sea, emphasizing the need for safety, stability, and security in the region.

These incidents are part of a pattern of confrontations between the Philippines and China. In August, Chinese coast guard vessels used water cannons against a Philippine resupply mission, and in February, China was accused of directing a military-grade laser at a Philippine vessel.

The Second Thomas Shoal, where these collisions occurred, lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and is located far from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

