The Philippines Strongly Condemns China for Blocking Fishing Activities in Disputed South China Sea

The Philippines has expressed its strong opposition to China’s recent installation of a “floating barrier” in a disputed area of the South China Sea. This barrier has prevented Filipino boats from entering the area and conducting their fishing activities. The Philippine coast guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources have condemned this action, stating that it deprives Filipino fishermen of their fishing rights and livelihood.

During a routine maritime patrol, Philippine vessels discovered the floating barrier, which measured approximately 300 meters in length. Photos shared by Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela showed three Chinese coast guard boats and a Chinese maritime militia service boat involved in the installation of the barrier in response to the presence of a Philippine government vessel in the area.

The Philippines’ National Security Council (NSC) has vowed to take all necessary actions to remove the barriers and protect the rights of Filipino fishermen in the region. This installation is viewed as a violation of the traditional fishing rights of the Philippines, which were affirmed by a 2016 international tribunal ruling.

In defense of its actions, China claims “indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Island and its adjacent waters.” They accused the Philippine vessel of intruding without permission and stated that the necessary measures were taken to prevent it from entering the area.

According to Filipino fishermen, Chinese vessels often install floating barriers as a tactic to monitor large numbers of Filipino fishermen in the area. This prevents them from freely accessing the rich fishing grounds of Bajo de Masinloc, also known as the Scarborough Shoal, located approximately 130 miles west of the Philippine island of Luzon.

The Scarborough Shoal is just one of many disputed islands and reefs in the South China Sea, which is known for its complex territorial disputes. In 2016, an international tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, stating that China has no legal basis to claim historic rights to the majority of the South China Sea. However, China has chosen to ignore this ruling.

This recent incident comes shortly after the Philippine coast guard shared footage of extensive damage to coral reefs in the area, alleging that China is responsible for this destruction. China’s foreign ministry rejected these allegations as false and groundless.

