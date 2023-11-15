Philippines Challenges China: An Unexpected Outcome

The recent removal of a Chinese barrier by the Philippine Coast Guard in the contested South China Sea has sparked both concern and intrigue. Despite initial fears of escalating tensions, the situation did not lead to war, prompting analysis of the factors that contributed to this outcome. As similar challenges to China’s dominance in the region are anticipated, it is essential to explore the implications of this event.

The legality and morality of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to remove the Chinese barrier are indisputable. The barrier flagrantly violated international law, obstructing the movement of Philippine fishing boats. What makes this incident significant is the boldness of Manila’s challenge to Beijing’s territorial claims. The next crucial question is whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will intensify his assertions or opt for a more coexistence-oriented approach based on established rules.

Instead of quoting the commentary of individuals like Song Zhongping, a former military officer in Beijing, it is crucial to describe their concerns in a more descriptive manner. Some individuals viewed the removal of the barrier as a grave threat to China’s national sovereignty and security, necessitating decisive measures to counteract the perceived provocation from the Philippines.

Opposing this bellicose rhetoric, a spokesman for China’s foreign minister provided a more tempered response by advising the Philippines against causing further provocation or trouble. In the end, the barrier was removed without any military action.

The ongoing disputes between China and various countries in the region, including the Philippines, stretch back to the aftermath of World War II. China’s rulers delineated a territorial claim known as the “11-dash line,” which encompassed a significant portion of the South China Sea. Although this line was later revised to a nine-dash line, tensions remained relatively muted until the discovery of substantial energy deposits in the sea in 1969.

The situation took a dangerous turn in 1996 when Chinese naval vessels engaged a Philippines gunboat in a 90-minute battle over Capones Island. Intervening in the conflict, President Bill Clinton facilitated deescalation and established the U.S.–China Military Maritime Consultative Agreement to address such disputes. Further calming measures were undertaken in 2002 with the signing of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea by China and 10 other Asia-Pacific countries.

Despite these efforts, China continued to press its claims, hampering fishing activities of other nations and obstructing maritime passageways. Simultaneously, China experienced significant economic growth, enticing U.S. firms to prioritize investments over concerns about unfair trade practices or territorial disputes.

In President Barack Obama’s quest to refocus on Pacific Asia, he aimed to engage China within the international economy while containing its persistent violations. This approach necessitated striking a delicate balance between assertiveness and caution. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s remarks at a conference in Hanoi in 2010, emphasizing the importance of open access to Asia’s maritime commons, was interpreted by China as a rebuke to its territorial claims.

In 2013, the Philippines filed a formal complaint against China’s claims over the Spratly Islands with the Hague’s arbitration court, citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. This marked the first time the court adjudicated a claim under this authority. Although the ruling favored the Philippines in 2016, declaring the nine-dash line illegal, China disregarded the decision. In fact, leading up to the ruling, China constructed artificial islands and military bases in the contested areas of the South China Sea.

Understanding the significance of the recent removal of the Chinese barrier by the Philippines requires considering this broader context of militarization. According to the Law of the Sea, a nation’s territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles from its coastline, while its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) grants legal jurisdiction over maritime resources up to 200 nautical miles. China’s barrier was positioned 124 nautical miles from the Philippines, comfortably within Manila’s EEZ but significantly outside Beijing’s EEZ, which begins 350 nautical miles away.

When President Bongbong Marcos took office in 2022, he vowed to counter China’s aggression, garnering public support. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, embraced anti-American sentiment as a rejection of historical colonial rule.

