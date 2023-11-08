The South China Sea has long been a point of contention between neighboring countries, with China asserting its dominance over the disputed territory. However, recent evidence suggests that China’s shadowy maritime militia may be causing significant harm to the marine environment in the region.

The Philippine Coast Guard recently released videos showing bleached and crushed corals in the South China Sea, specifically in the Rozul (Iroquios) Reef and Sabina (Escoda) Shoal. These reefs, located within the Philippines’ internationally recognized exclusive economic zone, were once vibrant and teeming with life. Now, they have been transformed into a desolate wasteland.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the coast guard spokesman, has pointed fingers at China’s maritime militia, accusing them of deliberate activities meant to modify the natural topography of the terrain. The presence of crushed corals suggests potential acts of dumping, further contributing to the degradation and destruction of the marine environment.

China, however, has rejected these accusations, dismissing them as false and groundless. The country has consistently claimed sovereignty over the South China Sea, asserting its rights over the vast territory and its resources. This ongoing dispute has not only challenged the Philippines’ sovereignty and fishing rights but also jeopardized the marine biodiversity of the region.

The impact of China’s actions on the marine environment cannot be overlooked. Reefs that were once thriving ecosystems are now mere remnants of their former glory. The University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute, which conducted surveys in the area in 2021, attests to the stark contrast between the current state of the reefs and their previous condition. The institute’s findings from just two years ago revealed a reef ecosystem filled with colorful corals, benthic animals, fishes, seaweeds, and other marine organisms. This recent evidence serves as a wake-up call to the environmental consequences of the ongoing territorial dispute.

Protecting the marine environment should be a priority for all countries involved in the South China Sea dispute. The destruction of coral reefs not only has an immediate impact on marine life but also disrupts the delicate ecological balance of the region. It is crucial for all parties to come together and find a resolution that preserves the environment and ensures the sustainability of the South China Sea for future generations.