The Convergence of Conflict: Understanding the Interconnectedness of Israel’s West Bank Offensive and Gaza

In recent weeks, acts of violence in the occupied West Bank perpetrated by Israeli forces and settlers have reached alarming levels. These incidents, ranging from water tank sabotage to armed assaults, are emblematic of the daily hardships faced by Palestinians living under occupation. However, despite the gravity of the situation, the focus remains predominantly on the situation in Gaza, creating a false perception of separation between the two fronts. It is crucial to recognize that Israel’s actions in the West Bank are intrinsically linked to the wider conflict.

Defined as the territory east of Israel’s 1967 borders, the West Bank is distinct from Gaza both geographically and politically. While Gaza is governed by Hamas and has been under an Israeli blockade since 2005, the West Bank is partially governed by the Palestinian Authority. Nevertheless, both regions share a common fate – a single population living under a system of permanent occupation and Israeli control. This interconnectedness must not be overlooked.

Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, and other territories began after the Six-Day War in 1967. Since then, Israel has pursued a policy of dividing and controlling these areas, restricting movement and access between them. This deliberate strategy has created a one-state reality that underscores the interconnectedness of the conflict.

The withdrawal of Israeli troops and settlements from Gaza in 2005, often seen as a step towards peace, was actually a calculated move to solidify Israel’s control. By leaving Gaza while imposing a crippling blockade on the territory, Israel further fractured the Palestinian body politic and hindered the prospects of a unified Palestinian state. This strategic maneuver must be understood within the context of Israel’s long-term demographic concerns and its efforts to maintain a Jewish majority in areas under its control.

Furthermore, the engineering of demography and territory extends to Israel’s capital, including occupied East Jerusalem. For decades, the Israeli government has employed various measures such as revoking residency rights and supporting settler groups to encourage Palestinian depopulation. These actions have deepened divisions and sowed discontent, further fueling the conflict.

The recent escalation of violence can be traced back to May 2021 when tensions in Jerusalem boiled over. Hamas, responding to Israel’s repressive measures against Palestinians in the city, launched rockets from Gaza. The ensuing violence spread across the land, exposing the artificiality of divisions between the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Israel. The events of October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel and named its operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” primarily centered around Jerusalem, shaking Israel’s sense of control and security.

It is crucial to recognize that the situations in the West Bank and Gaza are not separate but intricately intertwined. By compartmentalizing these conflicts, policymakers, journalists, and analysts risk overlooking the larger picture. The grievances and aspirations of the Palestinian people span both territories, and any resolution must acknowledge and address this reality.

