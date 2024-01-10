The Future Holds Uncertainty Amidst the Rise of Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change

Humanity stands at the crossroads of a challenging future, as the convergence of artificial intelligence and climate change poses significant risks. These findings emerged from the annual survey conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which sought insights from risk experts tasked with identifying and managing global risks. The survey reveals that nearly two-thirds of respondents anticipate an “elevated chance of global catastrophes” within the next decade, and approximately 30% expect the same within the next two years.

Defined as events that would profoundly impact global gross domestic product, population, or natural resources, these potential catastrophes warrant serious concern. The WEF’s latest report warns that progress in human development is gradually eroding, leaving nations and individuals vulnerable to new and resurgent risks. The survey results paint a predominantly negative outlook for the world, projected to worsen over the long term.

This report, released ahead of the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, encompasses the perspectives of 1,490 risk experts from diverse fields, including business, academia, government, and civil society. It reflects their collective analysis collected from September 4 to October 9, 2023. Notably, this period coincided with a recent terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel.

The survey also marks a notable shift in the perception of risks. For the first time in its history, experts identified misinformation and disinformation as the most severe risk within the next two years. This coincides with a year of unprecedented global elections, with an estimated 3 billion people set to cast their votes in 2024.

Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information that spreads misinformation and disinformation deliberately misleads with false information. The rise of artificial intelligence has amplified the dissemination of false information, particularly through tools like deepfakes. Carolina Klint, one of the report’s authors and the chief commercial officer for Europe at Marsh McLennan, a professional services firm, warns of the potential impact on elected governments’ legitimacy and societal polarization.

Environmental concerns also feature prominently on the risk landscape. Extreme weather events, heightened by climate change and evidenced by increasing temperatures, floods, and wildfires, ranked as the second most significant short-term risk. Cyber insecurity, now regarded as a top-five short-term risk, underscores the growing imperative to address the vulnerabilities of digital infrastructure. Additionally, for the third consecutive year, long-term risks are dominated by environmental issues such as extreme weather events, critical Earth system changes, biodiversity loss, natural resource scarcity, and misinformation and disinformation.

The survey also highlights concerns about economic hardship, which have contributed to a more pessimistic long-term outlook compared to the previous survey. Persistently high inflation, a scarcity of economic opportunities, and a looming economic downturn ranked prominently among the short-term risks. Furthermore, rising inequality has eroded living standards for some individuals.

However, the authors caution against interpreting the survey as a set of predictions. They emphasize that decision-makers hold the power to shape the future trajectory. Saadia Zahidi, the managing director of the WEF, highlights that while inflation may be contained, prices remain significantly higher than in previous years. Nevertheless, she asserts that collective action is required to mitigate these risks. John Scott, the head of sustainability risk at Zurich Insurance Group, underscores the need for proactive measures, stating that addressing these risks necessitates the efforts of all.

