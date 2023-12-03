US Warship and Commercial Ships Targeted in Red Sea

In a significant escalation of maritime attacks in the Middle East, a US warship and multiple commercial ships were targeted in the Red Sea on Sunday. The Pentagon confirmed the attacks and stated that the nature of these attacks marked a potential escalation in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks on two ships, which they described as being linked to Israel. However, they did not acknowledge targeting a U.S. Navy vessel. The attacks took place in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” said the Pentagon in a statement to the Associated Press. The USS Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

While the source of the attack is yet to be identified, the Houthi military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, claimed that the first vessel was hit by a missile and the second by a drone. Saree did not mention the involvement of a U.S. warship in the attack but stated that the attacks would continue as long as the Israel-Hamas war persisted.

This incident is part of a series of maritime attacks by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, including the use of drones and missiles targeting Israel amid the ongoing conflict. The attacks pose a threat to global shipping and raise concerns about the possibility of a wider regional conflict.

According to anonymous U.S. officials, the attack began in Sanaa, Yemen, and lasted for up to five hours. The USS Carney intercepted at least one drone during the attack. The maritime conflict had briefly subsided during a truce, but it resumed as the truce collapsed, and Israel resumed airstrikes and a ground offensive.

In a previous incident, the Houthis had seized a vehicle transport ship linked to Israel in the Red Sea. The rebels still hold the vessel near the port city of Hodeida. Additionally, missiles landed near another U.S. warship last week after it assisted a vessel connected to Israel that had been seized by gunmen.

The growing maritime conflict between the Houthis and Israel increases the risk for seaborne attacks. In 2016, the U.S. retaliated against missile attacks on their Navy ships by launching Tomahawk cruise missiles that destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory.

As this situation unfolds, it remains crucial to monitor the developments and their potential impact on regional stability and global maritime security.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a narrow waterway that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. It is an important international shipping route and a strategic chokepoint.

2. Who are the Houthi rebels?

The Houthi rebels are an armed group in Yemen that emerged in the late 1990s. They belong to the Zaidi sect of Shia Islam and have been involved in a conflict with the Yemeni government and Saudi-led coalition forces since 2014.

3. What is the Israel-Hamas war?

The Israel-Hamas war refers to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The conflict involves intermittent periods of heightened violence, including airstrikes, rocket attacks, and ground operations.

