The Pandemic’s Impact on Education: Unveiling the Effects of School Closures

The world was brought to a halt nearly four years ago as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of classrooms for 1.6 billion students globally. This unprecedented disruption to education had a profound impact on students, with remote learning or no learning at all becoming the norm. Despite evidence showing that children faced a low risk of contracting the virus, many countries kept schools closed for extended periods of time. Even upon reopening, schools faced ongoing disruptions due to social distancing and quarantine rules.

Now, the true ramifications of these policies are starting to become apparent. Recent data released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) sheds light on the effects of school closures on students’ academic performance. The data, which includes tests in math, reading, and science administered to 15-year-olds between March and November of last year, paints a concerning picture. While countries like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea managed to perform well despite the challenges, the results in many places fell far below expectations.

The OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) has been conducting these tests every three years for the past two decades. Prior to the pandemic, PISA data already indicated that academic achievement in the rich world had stagnated for years. However, the latest round of exams revealed a considerable decline in performance. On average, students in wealthy countries scored 10 points lower in reading and nearly 15 points lower in math compared to the previous assessment in 2018. This suggests that students have missed out on the equivalent of half to three-quarters of a school year’s worth of learning.

The magnitude of this decline is nothing short of a calamity. Research shows that an additional year of schooling leads to an approximate 10% increase in annual salary for an individual. The loss of learning during this period could have long-term effects on wages and future opportunities. Lower grades can have a particularly devastating impact on students who may struggle to graduate from high school or obtain the skills necessary for university success. In fact, degree-holders in wealthy countries earn around 50% more than those who enter the workforce directly after school.

Some countries have experienced more significant drops in performance than others. In subjects like math, the worst affected, countries including France, Germany, and Poland reported declines comparable to a full year’s worth of learning. Finland, known for its effective education system, also saw significant declines. While the data for the United States and Britain is less conclusive due to test participation challenges, there were indications of declining scores in both countries. Reading scores in Britain fell to levels last seen in 2006, while the United States struggled in math, consistently ranking in the bottom third among OECD countries.

PISA tests were conducted in 81 countries and territories in 2022, the majority of which were not wealthy nations. Surprisingly, many developing countries performed better than anticipated, although the reasons behind this success may be grim. According to Andreas Schleicher of the OECD, these countries tend to have slower rates of progress even under normal circumstances. Thus, the temporary closure of schools may not have had as severe an impact on their students’ grades. On the topic of achievement gaps, PISA findings suggest that the pandemic did not widen the disparities between test scores of students from different socioeconomic backgrounds. However, this is largely due to the fact that the progress of wealthy students also stalled in most countries, mirroring the setbacks experienced by disadvantaged students.

Amidst these challenges, a few wealthy countries have managed to maintain positive outcomes. Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan not only preserved student performance, but some even achieved improvements in at least one subject. Countries like Israel and Switzerland also appear to have fared relatively well. These outliers either kept school closures brief or focused on providing high-quality remote learning experiences. For instance, South Korea implemented strict social distancing measures and limited in-person attendance, but also increased teaching staff to ensure sufficient support for students.

The results of these tests should serve as a wake-up call for education ministries worldwide. Efforts must be made to help students recover from the learning loss incurred during the pandemic. In the United Kingdom, the government has allocated approximately £3.5 billion to address this issue.

