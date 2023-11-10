Title: Strained Relations and Divisions in Israel’s War Cabinet Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Hamas

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its first month, and the casualties and destruction have been devastating. The recent air strikes in Jabalia, northern Gaza, resulted in widespread destruction, leaving buildings in ruins and claiming many lives. Israeli forces targeted an underground headquarters belonging to a Hamas commander and caused further damage by collapsing tunnels.

This ongoing conflict is the bloodiest between Israelis and Palestinians since 1948. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have launched over 11,000 strikes in Gaza since the conflict began, surpassing the pace seen in previous wars. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed has exceeded 8,800, including thousands of children.

As Israeli troops advance into Gaza, their aim is to bisect the region and encircle its northern part. However, Hamas, aware of the IDF’s superior firepower, is employing guerrilla warfare tactics to harass Israeli forces. Israeli military sources predict that there is a limited window of opportunity for large-scale operations within Gaza, and international pressure may force a more limited presence in the coming weeks.

The evacuation order issued by Israel has been heeded by two-thirds of northern Gaza’s population. However, conditions in the south of the strip, designated as a safe zone, remain dire. Over half of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and essential supplies are scarce. The limited aid deliveries that have taken place are inadequate, and Israel’s refusal to allow fuel shipments worsens the situation. Hospitals and clinics in Gaza are either closed due to lack of fuel or damaged by Israeli bombardment.

Meanwhile, Binyamin Netanyahu’s government has faced increased criticism and divisions. Many Israelis hold the prime minister responsible for the failures leading up to Hamas’s attack. Netanyahu’s public blame game with intelligence and security chiefs has only intensified the internal rift within Israel’s war cabinet. The military decision-making process has been affected, resulting in delays and tensions.

Furthermore, Netanyahu’s handling of the hostage crisis has drawn significant public anger. Talks are underway to secure the release of more hostages held by Hamas, adding to the mounting pressure on the Israeli economy due to the mobilization of over 360,000 reservists.

As tensions escalate, there are calls within the war cabinet to take advantage of the country’s war footing and retaliate against Hizbullah, a Shia militant group in Lebanon that has been launching attacks on Israel. The conflict shows no signs of immediate resolution, and the strain on Israel’s government and society is increasingly palpable.