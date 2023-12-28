Hidden Costs of War: The Unseen Impact of Wounded Soldiers

The aftermath of war is often accompanied by a deep cost that goes beyond the casualties and physical destruction. In the case of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the number of wounded Israeli soldiers continues to rise, presenting a hidden toll of the war that is rarely discussed.

The stories of soldiers like Igor Tudoran, who lost his leg during a missile attack, highlight the lasting impact that war can have on individuals and their dreams. Tudoran, a reservist who volunteered for duty, now faces the challenge of adapting to a new reality where his aspirations of becoming an electrician may no longer be possible.

While the focus is often on the number of casualties and the loss of life, the growing number of wounded soldiers paints a different picture. According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, approximately 3,000 members of the country’s security forces have been wounded since the conflict began. These numbers include not only physical injuries but also the psychological toll that war takes on individuals.

Edan Kleiman, the head of the nonprofit Disabled Veterans Organization, expresses concern over the lack of preparation to address the needs of the wounded. With over 50,000 soldiers wounded in this and previous conflicts, Kleiman emphasizes the importance of rehabilitation for these individuals.

The impact of the wounded soldiers goes beyond their personal struggles. Yagil Levy, a civil-military relations expert, warns of the potential long-term consequences if a significant number of disabled individuals require rehabilitation. This could result in economic and social issues for Israel as the country grapples with providing the necessary support and resources.

It is crucial to recognize the suffering endured by both sides in any conflict. While Israelis largely stand behind the war’s objectives, the hardships faced by Palestinians in Gaza cannot be ignored. The plight of Palestinians, who have experienced high casualties and displacement, often goes unnoticed in Israeli public discourse.

In a country where military service is compulsory for most Jews, the fate of soldiers holds great significance. The names of fallen soldiers are announced regularly, and their funerals receive widespread support. However, the stories of wounded soldiers tend to fade into the background once the initial attention subsides. This leaves the wounded to navigate a new reality that can be disorienting and challenging.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently acknowledged the sacrifice of wounded soldiers during a visit to Sheba Medical Center. However, it is essential to ensure that their needs are adequately addressed beyond symbolic gestures of appreciation.

Efforts are being made to support wounded soldiers, but more needs to be done. The Disabled Veterans Organization is expanding its resources to assist the growing number of wounded veterans. Access to physical and mental healthcare, as well as assistance in navigating bureaucracy and upgrading rehabilitation centers, are critical for their successful reintegration into society.

As the number of wounded soldiers continues to increase, it serves as a visible reminder of the long-lasting impact of the conflict. The hidden costs of war can only be fully understood by acknowledging and providing support for those who have been wounded in battle.

