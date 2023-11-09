Muhammad Yunus: The Icon and the Controversy

In Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus is a figure of admiration and criticism. Internationally acclaimed for his groundbreaking work in microfinance and recipient of the Nobel Prize, Yunus has dedicated his life to providing financial opportunities to the underprivileged. However, in recent years, he has faced increasing vilification from his own country’s government.

Bangladesh’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been a vocal critic of Yunus, accusing him of exploiting the poor and coercing loan repayments. She even went as far as holding him responsible for the World Bank’s withdrawal from a crucial bridge project. This animosity has escalated to the point where Yunus and his associates at Grameen Telecom, a separate entity from his microfinance institution, Grameen Bank, are now facing trial for labor law violations.

Despite Yunus’ appeal to the highest court in Bangladesh, the case against him continues. Recent reports suggest that Hasina may even arrest him without bail in the coming weeks. If convicted, Yunus could face a prison sentence of at least six months. These events coincide with Hasina’s bid for a fifth term in office, leading speculators to believe that Yunus’ international recognition and establishment of a rival political party have irked the prime minister.

The persecution of Yunus dates back to 2008 when Hasina came to power. He was forcefully removed from Grameen Bank in 2011 over retirement age regulations, which he contested but lost in court. Subsequently, he faced a trial in 2013 for allegedly receiving money from overseas without government permission, including his Nobel Prize purse and book royalties.

Support for Yunus from the international community has been significant. Over 100 Nobel laureates, including former US president Barack Obama and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, signed an open letter urging Hasina to end the “continuous judicial harassment” of Yunus. Additionally, the US government, through Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has shown concern regarding the upcoming elections in Bangladesh. A new visa policy was announced to discourage individuals from undermining the democratic process.

While Yunus’ legacy remains unquestionably impactful in the realm of microfinance, his ongoing battle with his own government highlights the challenges faced by those who challenge the status quo. It serves as a reminder that even the most celebrated figures can become entangled in political controversies and face the wrath of those in power.