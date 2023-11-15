How Older Generations Can Teach Us to Live Happier Lives

Many studies have shown that older adults in their 70s, 80s, and beyond are often happier than younger individuals. This sparked the curiosity of Karl Pillemer, a Cornell sociologist and author, who wondered why this was the case. After conducting interviews with wise and fulfilled older Americans, he discovered their No. 1 lesson for a longer, happier life: time is finite, use it wisely.

As Pillemer found, the older the respondent, the more likely they were to emphasize that life passes by quickly. Rather than being pessimistic, this perspective aims to inspire better decision-making and prioritization of what truly matters. Many older individuals expressed that they wished they had understood this concept earlier in life, as it would have allowed them to enjoy life to the fullest.

So, what are the valuable things that older adults recommend we do with our time? According to those interviewed by Pillemer:

1. Express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and communicate openly with loved ones.

2. Spend quality time with parents and children.

3. Find joy in everyday pleasures instead of relying on significant events for happiness.

4. Pursue careers that bring fulfillment.

5. Be cautious when choosing a life partner, avoiding rushing into relationships.

In addition to these recommendations, the lessons learned from older adults also shed light on the things they believed were not worth their time. Interestingly, no one mentioned that working excessively for monetary gain leads to happiness. Similarly, being as wealthy as others or choosing a career purely based on earning potential were not deemed important. Additionally, there was a common sentiment among the older adults that they regretted not focusing on getting revenge on those who wronged them.

One of the most significant regrets mentioned by the participants was the act of worrying about things that never came to pass. This realization served as a reminder that worrying only wastes one’s life, as expressed by one respondent.

According to Pillemer, the wisdom shared by older adults provides valuable insights into living happy and fulfilled lives, especially during difficult times. One interviewee succinctly captured the essence of their contentment, stating that happiness is a choice, not a condition. This highlights the distinction they made between external events and their internal attitudes toward happiness.

If we consider the perspective of the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, who believed that external factors do not inherently disturb us but rather our judgment of them, then we have the power to redefine our outlook and choose optimism over pessimism. As we age, we come to understand this concept better and realize that our decisions, from our careers to our personal lives, ultimately contribute to our overall decision to be happy.

The words of the ancient Roman philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca reinforce this notion, encouraging us to imagine living as if we had reached the end of our lives. By reflecting on the shortness of life, we gain clarity on what truly matters and can make choices that align with our priorities.

In conclusion, the experiences and wisdom of older generations can teach us valuable lessons about living happier lives. We have the power to choose our outlook, prioritize what truly matters, and make conscious decisions that lead to fulfillment. Instead of waiting for the future, let us embrace the present and make the most of the finite time we have.