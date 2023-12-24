In recent weeks, Russia has made significant advances on the battlefield in Ukraine, gaining ground near Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Marinka, and even Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. The Russian troops’ success can be attributed to their manpower advantage, enabling them to make small territorial gains in Ukraine’s eastern front, according to a report by The New York Times.

With Ukraine facing difficulties in securing military aid from the US and the EU, the timing of Russia’s progress is crucial. The lack of American ammunition has put Ukraine at a disadvantage, resulting in the potential loss of hard-won territory this summer. Yehor Chernev, the deputy chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament’s committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, highlighted this concern in an interview with The New York Times.

The Ukrainian leadership is now forced to contemplate the mobilization of up to 500,000 citizens, as the Russian army’s successes continue to put pressure on Ukraine’s military forces. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, emphasized that a large-scale mobilization might be the only viable solution to compensate for the army’s losses.

This recent development indicates a shift in the dynamics of the conflict. Russia’s manpower advantage has allowed them to gain the upper hand strategically, leaving Ukraine in a vulnerable position. As the situation on the front line becomes increasingly challenging and with the absence of substantial international support, Ukraine’s future remains uncertain.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)