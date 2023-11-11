The Return of the Pandas: A Farewell to Beloved Bears

The National Zoo in Washington D.C. has announced that its iconic giant pandas will be returning to their homeland of China. This decision marks the end of an era for the Smithsonian National Zoo, which has been a home to these beloved bears since 1972.

The pandas, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, were initially brought to the zoo in 2000 under an agreement with the China Wildlife and Conservation Association. Originally, the pair was meant to stay for just 10 years for a research and breeding program. However, the agreement was extended multiple times, allowing the pandas to remain in D.C. for a much longer period.

In August 2020, Mei Xiang gave birth to a male cub named Xiao Qi Ji, adding another member to the panda family at the National Zoo. The birth of Xiao Qi Ji brought much joy and excitement to both visitors and staff. The zoo even signed a three-year extension to keep all three pandas until the end of 2023.

But now, the time has come for the pandas to return to China. By December 7, the three pandas will bid farewell to their home in Washington D.C. This will provide visitors with less than five months to see these incredible creatures up close.

With the departure of the National Zoo’s pandas, the United States will be left with only four giant pandas. The Atlanta Zoo is home to Lun Lun and Yang Yang, along with their cubs Ya Lun and Xi Lun. However, per the agreement with China, the younger cubs will also be returned at the end of 2024, possibly accompanied by their parents.

The loan agreement between China and the Atlanta Zoo was set in the mid-1990s and is set to expire in 2024. There have been no talks of extending the agreement, so the pandas may soon bid farewell to Atlanta as well.

In addition to the National Zoo and the Atlanta Zoo, the Memphis Zoo and the San Diego Zoo were the only other zoos in the U.S. to house pandas. However, the Memphis Zoo’s 20-year loan agreement with China recently ended, leading to the return of their panda, Ya Ya, in April.

The pandas at the San Diego Zoo had a long history, starting with the arrival of two pandas in 1987. Originally, they were expected to stay for just 100 days, but the agreement was extended multiple times. Over the years, the zoo saw the birth of six pandas, all of which were returned to China by the end of the agreement in 2019.

While the return of the pandas may bring a sense of sadness to those who have grown attached to these gentle creatures, it is important to remember the conservation efforts that have been made. The National Zoo, along with other zoos in the U.S., have played a vital role in breeding programs that have helped boost the population of giant pandas.

Currently, there are approximately 1,864 pandas remaining in the wild, with the majority residing in China’s Sichuan Province. Thanks to successful breeding programs, the giant panda was upgraded from “endangered” to “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2017.

As the National Zoo prepares to say goodbye to its pandas, visitors are encouraged to take this last opportunity to witness these incredible creatures in person. Though their physical presence may soon be gone, the impact they have made on conservation efforts and our hearts will continue to live on.

FAQ

1. Why are the pandas being returned to China?

The pandas are being returned to China as part of the agreement between the National Zoo and the China Wildlife and Conservation Association. The original agreement was for a research and breeding program, and the pandas were meant to stay for a limited time.

2. Will the pandas be missed?

Yes, the pandas will be missed by both visitors and staff at the National Zoo. They have become beloved symbols of the zoo and have brought joy to many over the years.

3. How many pandas will be left in the U.S.?

With the departure of the National Zoo’s pandas, there will be only four giant pandas left in the U.S., all of which are currently at the Atlanta Zoo.

Sources:

– World Wildlife Fund: https://www.worldwildlife.org/species/giant-panda

– CBS News: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/national-zoo-washington-dc-pandas-are-returning-to-china/