The Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis: A Test for International Relations

Amidst the recent military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan has managed to gain control over the breakaway enclave, raising concerns for both Russia and the West. This development has reignited a long-standing conflict and sparked fears of widespread instability in the Caucasus region.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, has been under de facto Armenian control since the 1990s. The region declared independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 and has endured two wars with Azerbaijan with the support of Armenia. The current population of Nagorno-Karabakh is predominantly ethnic Armenians.

Talks between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijan have recently ended without a final agreement, and further discussions are expected. The situation escalated rapidly after a 24-hour offensive by Azerbaijani forces, leading to the surrender of separatist forces and the capture of strategic positions.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared that this military operation has solidified Azerbaijan’s control over Karabakh. However, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of attempting to ethnically cleanse the region, which Azerbaijan has denied.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is facing calls to resign over the surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh’s authorities, with public protests against the government’s perceived failure. Pashinyan’s support is waning as he lacks both internal and external backing.

The crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has shed light on Russia’s role as a security guarantor for Armenia. Over the years, Armenia has relied on Russia for support but has increasingly felt disappointed by the lack of assistance from the Kremlin. Armenia even considered withdrawing from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an intergovernmental military alliance led by Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia’s main interest in the crisis lies in gaining access to regional logistics by unblocking the area once Karabakh returns to Azerbaijan. Moscow also anticipates political turmoil in Armenia with the loss of Nagorno-Karabakh, which could potentially lead to Pashinyan’s departure from office. The Kremlin has denied any negligence on its part and asserts close communication with all parties involved.

As the situation unfolds, it is clear that the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis holds significant implications for international relations. The future remains uncertain, and the resolution of this long-standing conflict will require diplomatic efforts to address the concerns of all parties involved.

FAQs:

What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh is a disputed region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but under de facto control by Armenia since the early 1990s. It has been the center of a long-standing conflict between the two countries. Who is currently in control of Nagorno-Karabakh?

After a recent military operation, Azerbaijan has gained control over Nagorno-Karabakh, previously held by Armenian separatist forces. What is the role of Russia in this crisis?

Russia has traditionally acted as a security guarantor for Armenia, but tensions have arisen due to perceived lack of support. Russia’s interests in the crisis lie in gaining access to regional logistics and potentially influencing the political dynamics in Armenia.

Sources: