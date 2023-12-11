New Title: Death of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s Mother Marks the End of an Era in Mexican Drug Cartel History

In a significant development, the mother of the notorious drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán has passed away in Sinaloa, Mexico, as confirmed by an official statement. This event casts a spotlight on the dark history of drug cartels that have plagued Mexico for decades.

Despite numerous criticisms surrounding President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s visits to the hometown of ‘El Chapo’, he expressed his condolences and acknowledged the loss, emphasizing that every human being deserves respect and compassion upon their demise.

Reports suggest that Guzmán’s mother, whose identity is withheld, passed away at a private hospital in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The silence from the hospital administration when contacted by The Associated Press leaves many questions unanswered.

Prior to her son’s infamous notoriety, Guzmán’s mother lived a relatively quiet life, engaging in regular religious activities. However, her encounter with President López Obrador during his visit to Badiraguato in 2020 propelled her into the public eye. Her plea for a visa to visit her incarcerated son received support from the president, who saw it as a mother asking for assistance.

In a heartfelt letter written in March 2020, Guzmán’s mother, stating she was 92 years old at the time, fervently advocated for her son’s return to Mexico to serve his sentence. López Obrador refrained from condemning Mexico’s drug lords and their families, choosing instead to empathize with their circumstances, believing that a lack of opportunities might have led them astray.

Jenaro Villamil, the head of Mexico’s state media agency, described Guzmán’s mother as “a simple woman from Sinaloa” who consistently denied her son’s involvement in leading Mexico’s most influential drug cartel.

Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s reign as the leader of the notorious Sinaloa cartel witnessed violent turf battles and resulted in the deaths of thousands of Mexicans. Guzmán managed to escape from Mexican prisons twice, once using an underground tunnel that spanned a mile.

Following his extradition to the United States, Guzmán faced a three-month trial that exposed tales of heinous killings, corrupt political payoffs, and smuggling operations involving jalapeno cans filled with cocaine and guns embellished with jewels. Eventually, he was found guilty of running an extensive narcotics smuggling enterprise and currently serves a life sentence in maximum security confinement in Colorado.

Earlier this year, Mexico took the unprecedented step of extraditing one of Guzmán’s sons, Ovidio Guzmán López, to face charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering in the United States. Ovidio was allegedly leading the Sinaloa cartel’s efforts to produce and distribute fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid responsible for approximately 70,000 overdose deaths annually in the United States.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán?

A: Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was a notorious drug lord who led the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful drug trafficking organizations.

Q: How did Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán die?

A: Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán is alive and serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

Q: What is the Sinaloa cartel?

A: The Sinaloa cartel is a notorious Mexican drug cartel known for its involvement in drug trafficking, violent conflicts, and criminal activities. It has operated for decades and has a significant influence on the drug trade.

Q: What is fentanyl?

A: Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than other opioids such as heroin and morphine. It has been linked to a rising number of overdose deaths worldwide.