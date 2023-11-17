Striking from the Depths: Ukraine’s Revolutionary Drone Attack on Russian Bridge

In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian security services have released exclusive footage revealing the moment they utilized an experimental sea drone to launch an attack on Russia’s bridge to annexed Crimea. This unraveled new details about the attack and served as a warning that more assaults of this nature will follow.

The attack, which took place on July 17, resulted in damage to the road lanes of the bridge and, according to Russian officials, caused the unfortunate loss of two civilian lives. This incident marked the second attack on the crucial crossing and exemplified the difficulties in defending the only independent Russian connection to the peninsula.

The bridge, inaugurated with great pomp by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, symbolizes his aspiration to incorporate Ukraine into Russia indefinitely. Furthermore, it serves as a vital supply route for Russia’s military operations in Crimea.

Vasyl Maliuk, the head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), revealed that the drone employed was called a “Sea Baby” and was a product of months of development initiated after the invasion. This drone, which operates on the sea surface, is an exceptional invention exclusive to the Security Service of Ukraine. Maliuk further disclosed that recent successful hits were conducted on the Crimean bridge, the Olengorskiy Gornyak assault ship, and the SIG tanker using these drones.

The incident involving the SIG oil tanker, which Ukrainian officials claim was transporting fuel for the Russian military, occurred in the Black Sea. This attack showcased the extended range capability of the Ukrainian military, as it hit a vessel possibly carrying 100 personnel in the Russian naval port of Novorossisk on the eastern coast of the Black Sea.

CNN was provided with video footage by the SBU that captured the moments leading up to the attack. It showcased the pilot’s screen as the Sea Baby drone delivered up to 850 kilograms of explosives to one of the bridge’s concrete support pillars. Additionally, two CCTV videos were shared by sources within the service, depicting the moment of impact of one drone on the road section of the bridge, followed by another drone targeting the railway section from the opposing direction approximately five minutes later.

Ukraine had been reticent about acknowledging their involvement in these attacks, previously confirming their participation through anonymous statements and vague references to “unidentified floating objects.” Maliuk’s direct claim of responsibility represents an uncommonly open attempt to issue a warning to Moscow regarding the threat posed by these new drones.

Maliuk boldly stated, “We are working on a number of new interesting operations, including in the Black Sea waters. I promise you, it’ll be exciting, especially for our enemies.” He also took responsibility for the initial Ukrainian attack on the bridge on October 8, but refrained from providing specific details. The circumstances surrounding this attack, which seemed to be caused by a blast emanating from a moving truck on the bridge according to CCTV footage, remain unclear.

Regarding the July drone attack, Maliuk emphasized the extensive preparation undertaken. He revealed that the operation was a joint effort between the SBU and the Ukrainian navy, in which he served alongside Naval Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa. The final stages of preparation involved an absolute focus on the mission, leaving no room for sleep or food. The days leading up to the explosion were nerve-wracking, but the moment it occurred brought immense joy, as it signaled a resounding victory for all involved.

Maliuk stated that Ukraine’s Western partners have showcased interest in their operations and a desire to learn from their experiences. However, he emphasized that these partners do not actively participate in Ukrainian operations nor provide any equipment or support. The drones used in these attacks are manufactured at an underground facility within Ukrainian territory. Maliuk also stressed that the targets mentioned are considered legitimate according to both Ukrainian and international laws.

The attack on the Gornyak vessel and the SIG tanker highlights the expanded threat to Russia’s naval operations in the eastern portion of the Black Sea. This is an area that Moscow had previously deemed beyond the reach of the Ukrainian military.

