“Digital Resistance: The Mobile Game that Funds Anti-Military Forces in Myanmar”

Amidst the chaos and violence that ensued after the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, individuals like Ko Toot have found unique and innovative ways to fight back. Ko Toot, an IT professional, decided to utilize his skills to develop a mobile game based on real events in the country, with the aim of raising funds for the anti-military resistance and increasing global awareness about the crisis.

By watching in-game ads, players contribute to raising funds for arms and humanitarian aid for the People's Defence Forces (PDF), the anti-military forces in Myanmar.

The significance of this game lies in its depiction of real people fighting in a real war. Ko Toot made a conscious effort to include characters based on actual individuals, such as doctors, Muslims, and members of the LGBT community. This not only showcases the diversity of the resistance movement but also serves as a documentation of their courage and determination.

However, Ko Toot faced challenges when it came to distributing the game on major app platforms. Google Play required a name change due to its policies surrounding sensitive events, while Apple initially removed the game from its App Store for violation of guidelines. Nevertheless, Ko Toot made the necessary amendments and the game has since been reinstated, much to his relief.

Despite the threats and warnings issued by the ruling junta in Myanmar, Ko Toot remains steadfast in his mission. He believes that the digital strike, as he calls it, cannot be stopped. With almost one million downloads of the game, the funds raised have the potential to be even higher than anticipated. These funds are then sent to local PDFs for various purposes, including supporting resistance groups, providing humanitarian aid, and assisting children affected by the conflict.

In a country torn apart by violence and oppression, the digital resistance movement offers a glimmer of hope. It shows that even in the face of adversity, individuals like Ko Toot are using their skills and creativity to make a difference. The game not only raises funds but also raises awareness about the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, reminding the world that the struggle for freedom and democracy continues.