Russian Journalist Becomes Victim of Pegasus Spyware Attack

A shocking case of cyber-espionage has come to light as Russian journalist Galina Timchenko becomes the first confirmed target of a Pegasus spyware attack in Russia. Pegasus, developed by Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group, is a powerful tool marketed exclusively to state clients for use against criminals. However, investigations have revealed that governments around the world have used this software to spy on journalists, opposition politicians, and activists.

On June 23, Timchenko received a mysterious text message from Apple, notifying her of a possible state-sponsored attack. Concerned, she shared the message with Meduza’s technical team, who immediately started investigating the situation. Access Now, a nonprofit organization focusing on digital civil rights, and Citizen Lab, a laboratory investigating digital espionage, were also brought in to assist.

The investigation confirmed that Timchenko’s iPhone had been infected with the Pegasus spyware on February 10, 2023. This allowed the hackers to gain complete control over her device, including its cameras, microphone, and memory. They had access to all her personal information, from her home address to her scheduled meetings and correspondence.

NSO Group claims that Pegasus is meant for targeting terrorists, criminals, and pedophiles. However, evidence suggests that the software has been misused by governments to oppress dissenting voices. Journalists, activists, and human rights defenders have been targeted and, in some cases, even killed due to their surveillance.

It is estimated that states pay significant sums, possibly tens of millions of dollars, for access to Pegasus. The Mexican government alone is known to have spent at least $61 million on the technology. Each NSO Group contract allows for a certain number of simultaneous infections, meaning that multiple individuals can be under surveillance at the same time.

The case of Galina Timchenko highlights the urgent need for greater regulation and oversight of surveillance technologies. Governments must be held accountable for their misuse of such tools, which infringe on the privacy and safety of individuals. It is crucial to safeguard the rights of journalists, activists, and all those fighting for freedom of expression in an increasingly digital world.