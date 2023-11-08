The Dark Side of Digital Surveillance: NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware Exposed

In a shocking revelation, investigative journalists have uncovered the widespread abuse of Pegasus, a powerful spyware developed by NSO Group, an Israeli cyber-arms company. While NSO Group claims that Pegasus is exclusively used to target terrorists, criminals, and pedophiles, evidence suggests that it has been employed by governments to spy on journalists, opposition politicians, and activists.

Most recently, Pegasus was used to attack Galina Timchenko, co-founder and publisher of the Russian independent media organization, Meduza. Timchenko’s iPhone was infected with Pegasus just hours before she attended a private conference in Berlin, making her the first confirmed case of a Pegasus attack against a Russian journalist.

The extent of Pegasus’ capabilities is alarming. Once infected, the spyware grants hackers total access to the victim’s device, including the microphone, cameras, and memory. They can read messages in real-time, download emails, texts, images, and files, and even view encrypted instant messenger conversations. In Timchenko’s case, the attackers had access to her personal information, including her home address and scheduled meetings.

NSO Group asserts that it sells Pegasus exclusively to state clients and maintains rigorous human rights policies. However, evidence indicates that the spyware has been used to target critics and perceived political adversaries in various countries. Journalists, activists, and human rights defenders have been subjected to surveillance and, in some cases, even faced arrest or violence.

The price governments pay for access to Pegasus remains undisclosed. Although it is known that states spend “tens of millions of dollars, if not more,” for this surveillance tool, the exact cost to hack a single device is uncertain. Each contract with NSO Group allows for a certain number of “simultaneous infections,” enabling clients to monitor multiple individuals at once.

The revelations surrounding Pegasus highlight the dark side of digital surveillance and raise concerns about the abuse of power. Governments and spyware companies must be held accountable for their actions to ensure the protection of press freedom, human rights, and individuals’ privacy. The fight against the misuse of powerful surveillance tools like Pegasus is crucial in safeguarding our democratic values and fostering a society where dissent and critical voices can thrive without fear of retribution.