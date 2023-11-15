Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why Netanyahu’s Calculated Approach to an Israeli Ground Offensive in Gaza Makes Sense

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cautious stance regarding a potential ground offensive in Gaza is rooted in several crucial factors. While the United States has expressed support for Israel’s goal of dismantling Hamas, they have also emphasized the need to minimize civilian casualties, secure the release of hostages, and proceed with caution.

Rather than rushing into a ground invasion, American officials are exploring avenues for securing the release of hostages through diplomatic channels with Egypt and Qatar. Their hope is that by exerting pressure on Hamas, they can encourage the gradual release of hostages and potentially avert a full-scale ground invasion. Conversely, if the threat of a ground invasion is leverage enough to compel Hamas to release more people, the United States will capitalize on that opportunity.

International pressure has also resulted in aid trucks being able to enter Gaza, providing some relief to the public. Although insufficient in meeting all the needs, this aid represents a step towards addressing the humanitarian crisis. President Biden’s visit to the region was initially intended to facilitate the delivery of this much-needed aid.

Netanyahu’s cautious approach is also driven by the potential risks an Israeli ground invasion in Gaza presents. The Israeli military is acutely aware of the dangers their troops would face and the potential for substantial casualties. Hence, they must carefully consider all possible scenarios to mitigate risks and avoid stepping into a treacherous trap.

Additionally, Israeli officials must be mindful of the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, another Iran-backed proxy. Committing significant ground troops to Gaza could leave Israel vulnerable to an attack from Lebanon, thereby opening up a northern front. With the presence of Iran-backed militias in countries like Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, it is imperative for Israel to manage the situation in Gaza without igniting a full-blown regional conflict.

Looking beyond the immediate military objectives, Israeli authorities must also consider the future governance of Gaza post-Hamas. The Israeli government has faced pressure from U.S. officials to envision a comprehensive plan for Gaza’s future. Some envision a multilateral administration with reconstruction funds from Arab states, while others propose governance by the Palestinian Authority. However, the lack of certainty regarding the legitimacy of different entities in the eyes of Gazans, as well as the role regional actors are willing to assume, adds complexity to Netanyahu’s decision-making process.

In summary, Netanyahu’s cautious approach to a potential ground offensive in Gaza demonstrates a strategic understanding of the multifaceted challenges that Israel faces. By taking into account the risks to Israeli troops, the delicate regional dynamics, and the need for a long-term plan, Netanyahu’s government is prioritizing a thoughtful and calculated approach that aims to achieve stability and security in the region.