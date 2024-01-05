The Fascinating Story of the Man Who Persistently Acquires Dawood Ibrahim’s Properties

In a surprising turn of events, a small plot of land owned by India’s most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, has been sold for an astounding Rs 2 crore. This peculiar transaction caught the attention of many due to the buyer’s reasoning behind the high price. The survey number and the amount add up to a numerology figure that is believed to favor the buyer. With intentions to establish a Sanatan school on the plot, lawyer Ajay Srivastava, a former Shiv Sena leader, sees this as an opportunity to fulfill his vision.

The auction of Dawood Ibrahim’s properties, conducted under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976, consisted of four tracts of agricultural land located in Mumbake village, Ratnagiri district. The reserve price for these properties collectively amounted to a mere Rs 19.22 lakh. Surprisingly, the two larger tracts did not attract any bids, while a plot with a reserve price of Rs 1.56 lakh was sold for Rs 3.28 lakh.

The plot that garnered immense attention and the exorbitant bid of Rs 2.01 crore has been purchased by Ajay Srivastava. This acquisition comes after his previous successful purchases of three of Dawood’s properties, including the underworld don’s childhood home in the same village. When questioned about the substantial amount spent on the agricultural plot, Srivastava explained his decision using numerology and his devotion to the Sanatani Hindu faith.

Having previously acquired two shops owned by Dawood in Mumbai’s Nagpada, Srivastava still continues his legal battle for possession, despite winning the case in a Mumbai court back in 2011. The legal proceedings have been contested by Dawood’s sister’s children, Haseena Parkar’s offspring, adding an intriguing layer of complexity to the situation.

Undeterred by challenges, Srivastava also purchased Dawood’s childhood home in Mumbake village in a previous auction in 2020. Though he has not yet received the deed for the bungalow, due to certain discrepancies in the documentation, he remains optimistic that the issues have been resolved and he will soon gain rightful ownership.

The relentless pursuit of Dawood Ibrahim’s properties by Srivastava has become a remarkable story of determination and unwavering focus. As he looks toward establishing a Sanatan school on the recently acquired agricultural plot, the transformation of these former symbols of notoriety into centers of education and growth carries a profound significance.

