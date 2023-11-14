New Article: Arab-American Community Divided Over Biden’s Response to Israel-Hamas Conflict

The recent Israel-Hamas conflict has caused a rift within the Arab-American community, specifically regarding President Joe Biden’s response to the situation. While some members of the community continue to support Biden, others feel disillusioned and betrayed by his handling of the conflict.

One prominent figure who has publicly voiced her disappointment is Palestinian American comedian Maysoon Zayid. Zayid, who actively campaigned for Biden in the 2020 election, now states that she cannot vote for him in 2024 due to his actions during the war. Zayid expressed concern not only for the situation in Gaza but also for the safety of Palestinians and Muslims in the United States, who have faced increased hatred and violence since the conflict began. She believes that Biden’s rhetoric has inflamed tensions rather than working towards deescalation.

Hala Hijazi, a Democratic donor and fundraiser, has also expressed doubts about her support for Biden. Hijazi, who attended the Eid al-Fitr celebration at the White House, tragically lost several family members in Gaza and fears for the lives of others. She feels let down by Biden and believes that her humanity is not regarded as equal to others.

Arab and Muslim American communities have criticized Biden’s initial response to the conflict, claiming that it lacked balance and understanding. They argue that Biden’s condemnation of Hamas without equally condemning Israel’s actions has alienated a significant portion of the voting bloc. These communities, while not likely to swing towards former President Donald Trump, could potentially abstain from voting or support third-party candidates, which may impact the outcome of the 2024 presidential race.

Leaders within the Arab and Muslim American communities have communicated their concerns to the Biden administration. They stress that it is not only the wartime policies but also the aftermath of the conflict that has caused dissatisfaction. Biden officials, however, maintain that the president has been a staunch advocate for Arab and Muslim Americans, countering growing Islamophobia and xenophobia.

While the administration believes that the majority of the American public supports Biden’s stance on Israel, it acknowledges the significance of next year’s election in light of renewed support for Trump’s Islamophobic policies. Biden’s campaign spokesperson emphasizes the importance of fighting against Islamophobia and the consequences of the upcoming election.

Although Biden has adjusted his tone in recent days, expressing concern for Palestinian civilians and urging Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, some Arab and Muslim American leaders feel that this is not enough. They still question whether Biden’s response truly reflects the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

The Arab-American community remains divided, with some continuing to support Biden and others feeling betrayed and disillusioned. As the 2024 presidential race approaches, it remains to be seen how these divisions will impact the community’s voting decisions and the ultimate outcome of the election.

