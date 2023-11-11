The Ongoing Dilemma: Access for Gazans into Egypt

Egypt is under growing pressure as the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates in neighboring Gaza. With Israel closing its border crossings and implementing a complete blockade on the territory, the only remaining exit for Gazans is through Egypt. However, the situation at the Rafah crossing, which connects Gaza and Egypt, remains uncertain. Reports suggest that the crossing on the Egyptian side is open, but on the Palestinian side, it has been rendered non-functional due to Israeli airstrikes.

The Egyptian foreign ministry denies claims that the crossing is closed, citing damage caused by Israeli airstrikes as the reason for its current state. However, independent verification of the crossing’s status is not available. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has revealed that discussions are underway between the Biden administration, Israel, and Egypt to establish a humanitarian corridor for the safe movement of civilians.

Despite the urgency of the situation, Egypt is hesitant about allowing a large influx of Palestinian refugees into its territory. The densely populated Gaza enclave, which is currently under heavy bombardment from Israel, is home to over two million Palestinians. The fear of accommodating hundreds of thousands of additional refugees has raised concerns for Egypt.

Israel’s military has recently called for the evacuation of residents in northern Gaza, potentially displacing 1.1 million people. The swift execution of such a large-scale evacuation within a limited timeframe is deemed impossible by the United Nations. As the clashes intensify, human rights organizations are highlighting the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed sympathy for the Palestinians in his recent remarks but also emphasized the limitations Egypt faces in providing assistance. He compared Egypt’s situation to a lone house in a burning neighborhood, stating that while Egypt sympathizes, it must prioritize its own peace and security, given its existing population of 9 million migrants.

Egypt’s foreign ministry has condemned Israel’s call for evacuation, classifying it as a violation of international humanitarian law that would endanger the lives of over a million Palestinians. Diplomatic and political pressure is being applied by Jordan and Egypt on the Israeli government to secure the safe passage of aid through the Rafah crossing.

Though a plane carrying medical aid from Jordan has arrived in Egypt, the aid has not yet been able to progress towards the border due to the current situation. Concerns have been voiced in Egyptian media about the potential consequences of allowing Palestinian refugees into the country, including the forced displacement of Gazans into Sinai.

Both President el-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah have stressed the importance of preserving the rights and presence of the Palestinian people. The majority of Gaza’s residents are Palestinian refugees, having fled areas that came under Israeli control during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, commonly referred to by Palestinians as the Nakba.

In light of the ongoing conflict, the question of access for Gazans into Egypt remains a pressing dilemma. The need for a safe and efficient movement of civilians and aid is crucial to prevent further suffering and a potential worsening of the humanitarian crisis.