The Mysterious Disappearance of Sir John Franklin’s Arctic Expedition – Unveiling the Last Photographs

The ill-fated Arctic expedition led by Sir John Franklin in 1845 has captured the imagination of many, thanks to its enigmatic disappearance, futile rescue efforts, and disturbing rumors of cannibalism. However, shedding new light on this historical event, a collection of rare photographs featuring Franklin and his senior officers is set to go on sale at a Sotheby’s auction in London. These photographs, commissioned by Franklin’s wife, Jane, just three days before their departure, were presumed lost for years.

The significance of these daguerreotypes, the earliest form of successful photography, cannot be overstated. “Lady Franklin’s foresight to capture this pivotal moment in history is truly poignant, as it marks the beginning of their ill-fated journey,” says Emily Bierman, global head of Sotheby’s photographs department. These photographs offer a unique connection to the subsequent events that unfolded after their departure.

Setting sail on May 19, 1845, aboard two ships with a crew of 134 men, Franklin aimed to explore approximately 500 kilometers of Arctic coastline to complete the charting of the Northwest Passage. Equipped with three years’ worth of preserved food supplies, their intentions were noble but ultimately tragic.

As time passed without any contact from the expedition, Lady Franklin urged the Admiralty in London to organize a search party. Despite waiting an additional year, given the expedition’s considerable supplies, it was only after the promise of a substantial reward, equivalent to £2 million in present-day currency, that the search efforts commenced.

The discovery of these recently found daguerreotypes sheds further light on the saga. According to Bierman, these portraits were used as the basis for engravings shown in the Illustrated London News in 1851. They have become the definitive references for how Franklin and his officers were depicted.

These haunting photographs also played a vital role in generating public interest and support for the search efforts. They became a rallying call, humanizing the story through the power of visual imagery. The allure of the expedition’s mysterious fate prompted numerous search missions, resulting in even more ships and lives lost. The true story of Franklin and his men remained shrouded in secrecy for decades, until the late 20th and early 21st century when Canada’s national parks service and Inuit communities discovered the long-missing vessels, HMS Erebus in 2014 and HMS Terror in 2016.

The enduring fascination with Sir John Franklin’s Arctic expedition has not waned over time. Its tragic and still mostly unknown outcome has inspired fictional works, including the TV series “The Terror.” As these historic photographs go under the hammer, they add a new dimension to the story, allowing us to peer into the faces of those brave men before they embarked on their ill-fated voyage into the icy unknown.