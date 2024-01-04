The Enormous Male Spider Found in Australia: A Valuable Addition to the Venom Program

In a fortunate turn of events, the Australian Reptile Park has acquired the largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous arachnid. Given the nickname “Hercules,” this deadly Sydney funnel-web spider was stumbled upon by a member of the public on the Central Coast, just north of Sydney. Initially taken to a local hospital, the spider was later transferred to the Australian Reptile Park, where it is set to contribute to the park’s antivenom program.

Measuring an impressive 7.9 centimeters (3.1 inches) from foot to foot, Hercules surpasses the park’s previous record-holder, a male funnel-web named “Colossus,” received in 2018. Typically, Sydney funnel-web spiders range from one to five centimeters in length, with females being larger but less toxic than their male counterparts. They are commonly found in forested areas and residential gardens spanning from Sydney to Newcastle in the north and the Blue Mountains to the west.

With the addition of Hercules to their collection, the Australian Reptile Park gains access to a potentially enormous venom output. Male funnel-web spiders have proven to be more lethal, making Hercules a valuable asset to the park’s venom program. Safely captured spiders, like Hercules, undergo a process called “milking” to extract venom, which is crucial for producing life-saving antivenom.

Spider keeper Emma Teni expressed her excitement, stating, “We’re used to having sizable funnel-web spiders donated to the park, but a male funnel-web of this magnitude is like winning the jackpot. With Hercules in our midst, his venom output could be truly remarkable, greatly benefiting our venom program.”

Since the initiation of Australia’s venom program in 1981, there have been no fatalities caused by funnel-web spider bites. However, recent rainy and humid weather along the east coast of Australia has created ideal conditions for funnel-web spiders to thrive.

FAQ

Q: Is the Sydney funnel-web spider dangerous?

A: Yes, the Sydney funnel-web spider is highly poisonous and can pose a serious threat to humans.

Q: What is the venom program at the Australian Reptile Park?

A: The venom program involves the extraction of venom from captured funnel-web spiders. This venom is then used to produce antivenom, which can save lives in case of spider bites.

Q: Are male funnel-web spiders more toxic than females?

A: Yes, male funnel-web spiders have been found to possess more lethal venom compared to females.

Q: Has anyone died from a funnel-web spider bite in Australia?

A: No fatalities have occurred in Australia due to a funnel-web spider bite since the inception of the venom program in 1981.

Q: Where are Sydney funnel-web spiders commonly found?

A: Sydney funnel-web spiders are predominantly found in forested areas and suburban gardens in and around Sydney, Australia’s most populous city.

Q: What are the ideal conditions for funnel-web spiders to thrive?

A: Funnel-web spiders thrive in rainy and humid weather, which has been prevalent recently on Australia’s east coast.

Sources:

– [Australian Reptile Park](https://www.reptilepark.com.au/)

– [National Geographic](https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/invertebrates/s/sydney-funnel-web-spider/)