The Israel-Gaza Conflict Reveals Europe’s Fragmented Approach

The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has shed light on the deep divisions within Europe regarding the issue. While all 27 European Union leaders expressed their condemnation of Hamas’s attack on Israel and emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense, reaching a unified stance took five hours of intense negotiations. These divisions have made it difficult for the EU to take a strong and united stance on the conflict.

Europe has long been recognized for its balanced approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, this approach has often been perceived as a minimum common denominator, lacking the forcefulness needed to push for meaningful change. Unlike the United States, Europe does not offer the same level of security and military aid to Israel, limiting its leverage in the region. Additionally, Europe does not enjoy the same level of trust from Palestinians as many parts of the Muslim world do.

The current conflict in Gaza has put Europe’s nuanced discourse to the test, exposing its limitations in influencing the outcome of the situation. While Europe may be sidelined from the diplomatic debate, it is not exempt from the broader repercussions of the war. European capitals have seen protests and marches calling for a ceasefire, along with a concerning rise in antisemitism. Even within Europe, the conflict has led to divisions within left-leaning political parties, such as France’s socialists and the United Kingdom’s Labour Party.

Critics argue that Europe has squandered its position as an honest broker, particularly in the Global South, where its muddled position on Gaza stands in contrast to its unwavering condemnation of Russian attacks on Ukraine. This exposes Europe’s struggle to strike a cohesive stance and influence the crisis effectively.

Nevertheless, Europe still holds influence, primarily through its economic power. It has the potential to play a role different from that of the United States or Muslim countries, given its unique sensibilities regarding Israeli and Palestinian concerns. European institutions, such as the European Commission, have taken steps to manage the divisions within the EU by clarifying official positions and guidelines.

The recent actions of European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi from Hungary, announcing the suspension of aid to Palestine, highlight the discord within Europe. This move was swiftly corrected by EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell, but it demonstrated the fracturing unity within the EU’s leadership.

Europe’s historically balanced position on Israel and Palestine has centered around shaping discourse and providing humanitarian and development aid to Palestinians. It has also sought closer ties with Israel, particularly in the context of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. However, Europe has been cautious about imposing sanctions or taking stronger actions that may further alienate either side.

As the Israel-Gaza conflict continues to unfold, Europe is faced with the challenge of finding a meaningful path to mitigate the crisis. While it may lack the same level of influence as the United States or regional players, Europe’s unique position and moral principles can still contribute to shaping the discourse and finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.