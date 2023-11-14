The Demise of the Islamic State Group’s Leader: A Turbulent Succession

In a recent development, the Islamic State group has unveiled the demise of its enigmatic leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, who had been at the helm of the extremist organization since November. The group, notorious for its acts of terror, disclosed that al-Qurayshi met his fate amidst clashes with an al-Qaida-affiliated faction in Syria. Consequently, the Islamic State group has appointed Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi as its new leader.

Although the precise date of al-Qurayshi’s passing remains undisclosed, it is notable that he is the fourth leader of the Islamic State to suffer such a fate since the group’s inception by Iraqi militant Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Originating from a declaration of a caliphate encompassing significant regions of Syria and Iraq in June 2014, the Islamic State ultimately faced defeat in subsequent years.

According to Abu Huthaifa al-Ansari, the spokesperson of the Islamic State group, al-Qurayshi met his “martyrdom” in the rebel-held northwestern part of Syria. As he retold the events, al-Qurayshi valiantly battled members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an al-Qaida-linked organization, when they attempted to detain him in the province of Idlib. Succumbing to his injuries, al-Qurayshi demonstrated unwavering dedication to his cause. Additionally, al-Ansari revealed that the al-Qaida-linked faction subsequently arrested several IS members, including Abu Omar al-Muhajir, another spokesperson, who remain in their custody.

This announcement follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s previous claim that Turkish intelligence agents had eliminated al-Qurayshi in northern Syria. Dismissing this statement, the Islamic State group vehemently denied any involvement. Although the group’s territorial control diminished considerably with defeats in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State still poses a threat through its operatives who continue to carry out lethal attacks in multiple countries.

Notably, an Afghan branch of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a recent suicide bombing during a pro-Taliban party’s election rally in Pakistan. This devastating attack, one of the country’s worst in recent years, has resulted in a tragic death toll of 63 individuals.

It is vital to underscore that the usage of pseudonyms, such as al-Qurayshi, for IS leaders stems from their alleged lineage to the Quraish tribe to which Prophet Muhammad belonged. By associating themselves with this prestigious tribal name, the Islamic State group aims to bolster its legitimacy and authority.

