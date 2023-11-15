The Iron Shield: A Closer Look at Israel’s Missile Defense System

The Iron Dome has become a critical component of Israel’s defense against rocket attacks, with its success rate of intercepting enemy rockets touted at 90%. But how exactly does this powerful missile defense system work?

The Iron Dome, developed by Rafael, a state-owned Israeli defense company, consists of three main components. First, there is a radar system that detects incoming rockets. Once a rocket is detected, the second component comes into play – the Tamir interceptor missile. Launched into the air, the interceptor missile is designed to intercept and destroy the incoming rocket. Finally, there is a command and control center that houses the software responsible for coordinating the radar and the interceptor missile.

The Iron Dome’s primary function is to intercept rockets that pose a threat to civilian urban areas, with a range of 4km to 70km. It is worth noting that the system does not activate if a rocket is launched towards an unpopulated area. This selective activation raises questions about the actual effectiveness of the Iron Dome’s claimed 90% interception rate. While Israeli authorities maintain its high success rate, some experts question the true meaning and accuracy of this statistic.

One key point of contention is the system’s ability to deter Palestinian militant groups like Hamas. Despite the presence of the Iron Dome, rocket attacks from these groups have continued, indicating that strategically, the system has not served as a significant deterrent. While the Iron Dome may be operationally effective, it does not seem to dissuade these groups from launching rocket attacks.

It is undeniable that maintaining the Iron Dome comes at a significant cost. Each interceptor missile, called Tamir, is estimated to cost around $50,000. Originally, Israel solely funded the Iron Dome, but due to its high expenses, the country now relies on support from its longtime ally, the United States. The US has contributed billions of dollars to the development, production, and maintenance of Iron Dome batteries and interceptors.

Looking ahead, the Iron Dome’s capabilities may face challenges in the event of a regional escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While Hamas has expended a significant portion of its arsenal, the involvement of Hezbollah in Lebanon could pose a more substantial threat. With their massive firepower, Hezbollah could potentially overwhelm the Iron Dome, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and advanced defense measures.

