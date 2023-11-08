The Iron Dome: Israel’s Key Defense Against Rocket Attacks

Israel’s Iron Dome system has proven to be an indispensable tool in protecting its citizens from rocket attacks. Developed in 2007 and deployed in 2011, the system has saved countless lives during various conflicts over the past decade.

Unlike air defense systems that target ballistic missiles, the Iron Dome focuses on intercepting unguided rockets fired by militant groups in Gaza. With a success rate of 95.6%, as reported by the Israel Defense Forces, it has proven to be highly effective in neutralizing incoming projectiles.

The Iron Dome operates by using radar to detect rockets and a command-and-control system to assess their threat level. If a rocket is deemed dangerous, the system launches ground-based missiles to destroy it in the air. The interception is often accompanied by a loud bang that can be felt on the ground.

Transportability is a key feature of the Iron Dome. There are 10 batteries spread across Israel, each consisting of three to four launchers. The system can be set up in just a few hours, and the missile interceptors themselves are highly maneuverable. The missiles are approximately 3 meters long and weigh 90 kilograms at launch, carrying a warhead with 11 kilograms of explosives. Their range extends from 4 km to 70 km.

However, the cost of operating the Iron Dome during times of war can be substantial. Each missile interception comes at a price tag of around $40,000. Given the thousands of incoming rockets, it adds up quickly.

Recognizing the significance of the Iron Dome, the US government has invested over $1.5 billion in the program and related research. In the aftermath of a recent attack, Israel is expected to request additional interceptors and military assistance from Washington.

The Iron Dome has become an indispensable part of Israel’s defense strategy, providing a crucial shield against rocket attacks. Its continuous development and success rate ensure the safety and security of Israeli citizens in times of conflict.