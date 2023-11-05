Iranian President’s Wife Defends Policies on Women’s Dress Code at UN

Jamileh Alamolhoda, the wife of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, made headlines at the United Nations as she defended Iran’s controversial policies on women’s dress code. In the midst of Iran marking the one-year anniversary of nationwide uprisings triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody over alleged non-compliance with the compulsory headscarf, Alamolhoda took questions from the media, including NPR.

Unlike her husband, who famously canceled an interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour last year after she refused to cover her hair, Alamolhoda aimed to make a different impression. While defending her government’s policy, she stated, “I am mostly representing women and ladies whose voices have not been heard by Americans.” Her remarks highlighted the support Iranian women have for the head coverings, as well as the government’s crackdown on protests that resulted in numerous detentions, hundreds of deaths, and several executions.

Alamolhoda, who refers to herself simply as the president’s wife instead of First Lady, spoke passionately while wearing a chador, a traditional head-to-toe cape. She argued that traditional feminist movements, rooted in gender competition, do not align with the needs of Iranian women, who primarily support their husbands and families. Instead, she advocated for Iranianization, emphasizing a traditional focus on family over the pursuit of financial independence as seen in Western culture.

While Alamolhoda’s defense of Iran’s dress code policies resonates with some conservative women in the country, Iran has witnessed significant changes over the past 40 years. The government’s support for education has resulted in higher literacy rates and improved access to education for women. This has led some Iranian women to challenge traditional norms and demand the freedom to dress and act differently.

The debate over the dress code remains contentious in Iran. The government views it as crucial to maintaining the revolution’s principles, while critics argue that it restricts personal freedom. Recently, Iran’s parliament passed legislation to increase fines and prison terms for violating the dress code. Alamolhoda justified these measures, claiming that deviating from the dress code would negatively impact the “health of the family unit,” drawing parallels to what she believes has occurred in the United States.

As the conversation on women’s rights and individual freedom continues in Iran, the perspectives of different women, including those who support the dress code and those who oppose it, reflect the diverse experiences and aspirations within Iranian society.