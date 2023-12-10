Argentina’s New President Brings Surprises and Challenges

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Javier Milei’s inauguration as Argentina’s president has left the nation in anticipation of what his leadership will truly look like. Will he stick to his radical, anti-establishment persona from the campaign trail, or will he adopt a more moderate approach once in office?

Milei, a right-wing economist, gained prominence in Argentina through his fiery television appearances where he vocally criticized the political elite. His popularity eventually led him to secure a congressional seat and later run for president. His unexpected success in the August primaries shook the political landscape and defied expectations. Many disillusioned Argentines, fed up with the country’s economic struggles, embraced Milei’s unconventional ideas as a potential solution for their woes.

During his campaign, Milei vowed to tackle political corruption, abolish the Central Bank, and replace the depreciating peso with the U.S. dollar. However, after his victory, he surprised many by appointing Luis Caputo, a former Central Bank president, as his economy minister, indicating a possible shift in his plans for currency conversion. Milei’s ideologies were often compared to those of former U.S. President Donald Trump, but his recent interactions with former U.S. President Bill Clinton suggest a more nuanced approach to international diplomacy.

Another unexpected move was Milei’s dispatching of a climate diplomat to the COP28 conference in Dubai, despite his prior rejection of the global warming narrative. He also reversed his decision to dismantle the nation’s health ministry, signaling a more pragmatic approach to governance. Perhaps driven by the immense challenges ahead, his lack of political experience, and the need to forge alliances in Congress, Milei’s moderate choices for key positions, such as security and defense ministers, indicate a willingness to work with diverse factions.

Still, Milei hasn’t ditched his defiance or his radical plans entirely. He plans to break tradition by delivering his inaugural address to his supporters outside the National Congress building, symbolically turning his back on the legislature. His speech is expected to address the economic difficulties inherited from outgoing President Alberto Fernández and announce drastic measures to reduce public spending.

Argentina, burdened by fiscal and trade deficits as well as a substantial debt to the International Monetary Fund, is facing significant financial challenges. Milei has already announced intentions to eliminate multiple ministries and merge others to streamline the government’s operations. However, these actions are likely to face opposition from lawmakers aligned with the Peronist movement, as well as powerful unions that resist wage cuts.

Following his address, Milei plans to ride in a convertible to the presidential palace and meet with foreign leaders. Among them are conservative figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, signaling a desire to align with right-wing ideologies. Interestingly, Milei extended an invitation to Brazil’s current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, despite previously labeling him as corrupt. Lula sent his foreign minister in his place as a diplomatic gesture.

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Argentina for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The presence of these foreign leaders suggests Milei’s intention to establish global relationships beyond traditional alliances.

Argentina’s new president faces an arduous path ahead, filled with challenges and opportunities. The decisions made in the coming months will shape the future of the country and determine whether Milei’s presidency fulfills the aspirations of disillusioned Argentines or takes an unexpected turn.

