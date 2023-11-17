The Holy Land Cancels Christmas Festivities

Amidst an atmosphere of sadness and anger, the city of Bethlehem has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual Christmas display. This festive tradition, which draws Christian pilgrims from around the world, will be halted as a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza and in honor of the martyrs. Instead of the usual joyful celebrations, only religious ceremonies will be allowed to take place in Bethlehem.

The decision to cancel the Christmas display was made by the Bethlehem Municipality, who stated that while there will be mass and prayers, there will be no festive decorations such as the Christmas tree and lighting installations. This move is seen as a reflection of the current situation in the region, where there is ongoing conflict and violence.

“It is not appropriate at all to have such festivities while there is a massacre happening in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank,” said a spokesperson for the municipality. “People are not really into any celebration, they are sad, angry, and upset. Our people in Gaza are being massacred and killed in cold blood.”

Bethlehem, a city highly dependent on tourism, has been severely impacted by the lack of visitors due to the war-torn conditions in the region. In addition to the thousands of lives lost in Gaza, there have been numerous clashes between Jewish settlers, the Israeli military, and Palestinians in the West Bank. The toll of violence and loss has left little room for joy and celebration.

The decision to cancel the Christmas festivities in Bethlehem comes after the leaders of Christian churches in Jerusalem made a similar request to their congregations. They called for a restraint in festivities during the sacred seasons of Advent and Christmastide, emphasizing the need for a humanitarian ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence. In light of the ongoing war, they urged worshippers to stand strong with those facing afflictions by forgoing any unnecessary celebrations this year.

