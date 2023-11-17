New Insights into the Hamas Tunnel Network in Gaza

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli ground troops face a formidable challenge: a vast and intricate tunnel network constructed by Hamas beneath the Gaza Strip. These tunnels, which stretch hundreds of kilometers and reach depths of up to 80 meters, serve various purposes, including smuggling, storage, attacks, and operational activities. Referred to by one expert as the “Viet Cong times 10,” the tunnel network poses a unique threat to Israeli forces.

While Israel has invested heavily in tunnel detection technology, such as an underground barrier equipped with sensors, Hamas is believed to have functioning tunnels that provide access to the outside world. Despite claims by Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yehya Al-Sinwar, that they have tunnels exceeding 500 kilometers, the actual extent of the network remains unknown. However, security analysts widely accept the estimate of hundreds of kilometers.

These tunnels play a vital role for Hamas, as they serve as a means to bring in weapons, equipment, and people into the blockaded coastal strip. With Israel having full control over Gaza’s air, sea, and most land access, tunnels offer one of the few avenues for Hamas to maintain their capabilities. The tunnels are strategically placed under schools and residential areas, making it particularly challenging for Israeli forces to neutralize them without causing significant collateral damage.

By utilizing tunnels, Hamas aims to mitigate Israel’s overwhelming aerial and armored military superiority. These underground passages force Israeli soldiers to engage in a subterranean battleground where Hamas fighters have the advantage of intimate knowledge of the terrain. The tunnels also provide Hamas with the ability to launch attacks and store weaponry throughout the Gaza Strip, further complicating the Israeli military’s efforts.

Israeli heavy aerial bombardments have had limited impact on the tunnel infrastructure, with Hamas retaining operational control and the capability to launch counterattacks. The tunnels form an underground city that spans the entirety of Gaza, with depths ranging from 40 to 80 meters. Bunkers, headquarters, storage facilities, and over a thousand rocket launching positions are interconnected through this vast underground network.

These tunnels, constructed with concrete and substantial financial resources, exhibit a level of sophistication comparable to the Viet Cong tunnels of the Vietnam War. Years of investment and funding have allowed Hamas to develop an extensive and well-structured tunnel infrastructure. Additionally, Hamas’s tunnels from Egypt are still active, with an undisclosed network involved in facilitating coordination, possibly including Egyptian military officers.

The origins of the tunnel network trace back to the mid-1990s when Hamas began digging them after securing self-rule in Gaza. Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 and Hamas’s rise to power in 2006 provided the organization with increased opportunities for tunnel construction. Over the years, the tunnels have facilitated various attacks and smuggling operations, showcasing their importance to Hamas’s military strategy.

As the conflict continues, the Hamas tunnel network remains a central concern for Israeli forces. Its complexity and reach pose a significant threat, requiring Israeli troops to confront an entrenched enemy capable of launching attacks from unexpected directions. With the conflict still ongoing, the full extent and impact of the tunnels are yet to be determined, making it a critical aspect of the conflict dynamics.

