The Hamas Attacks and Israeli Response: An In-depth Analysis

The recent series of attacks carried out by Hamas has ignited a firestorm of discussions, debates, and reactions across the globe. The European Union (EU) was quick to condemn these heinous acts, emphasizing that such violence only escalates tensions on the ground and hampers the Palestinian people’s aspiration for peace.

EU president Ursula von der Leyen and EU parliament president Roberta Metsola have voiced their support for Israel’s right to self-defense within the boundaries of international law. However, some critics argue that amidst this support, there seems to be a lack of acknowledgment for the protection and well-being of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Dorien Vanden Boer, a policy officer at the Catholic social justice network CIDSE, astutely notes that the EU’s response has been more extreme due to the gravity of the situation. Vanden Boer further raises concerns that the current stance indirectly empowers Israel to take any action it deems necessary.

Interestingly, the EU’s reaction has not been limited to verbal statements alone. Some member states have taken punitive measures against the Palestinians in response to the attacks. For instance, Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, initially announced a plan to freeze aid to Palestinians. However, this decision faced opposition from other member states, leading to a subsequent reevaluation by the EU commission.

It is important to note that the EU’s aid primarily supports the Palestinian Authority (PA), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and other aid organizations. The recipients do not include Hamas. Nonetheless, this episode has shed light on the complex dynamics that surround the EU’s financial assistance to the region.

As the Palestinian death toll rises, the EU’s response has gradually transitioned towards adopting a more nuanced approach. EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell emphasized the need for the protection of civilians, restrained actions, and an urgent political solution. In a notable departure from previous statements, Borrell also denounced Israel’s actions that contravene international law, specifically highlighting the deprivation of essential resources for civilians.

