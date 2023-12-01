A New Generation of Targeting: Israel’s AI Revolution

Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip has come under scrutiny for its intensity and the number of civilian casualties. While attention has been primarily focused on the impact of the bombings, little has been said about the methods used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to select their targets. Recent revelations, however, shed light on the crucial role played by artificial intelligence (AI) in Israel’s bombing campaign.

AI has been a cornerstone of Israel’s military strategy for years. The IDF has long been renowned for its technological prowess and has made bold claims about harnessing AI and machine learning in previous conflicts. But the recent war with Hamas presented an unprecedented opportunity to deploy cutting-edge AI technologies on a much larger scale.

A key tool in this effort was an AI platform called “the Gospel.” This platform played a central role in Israel’s offensive, providing a faster and more efficient way to identify and target potential threats. Details about the Gospel have been revealed through interviews with intelligence sources and statements from the IDF and retired officials.

The Gospel, also known as Habsora, is an AI-based system that automatically extracts intelligence and produces targeting recommendations. It works in conjunction with human operators, aiming to achieve a seamless integration of human decision-making and machine-generated suggestions. Sources familiar with the IDF’s targeting processes have stated that the Gospel was used to generate automated recommendations for attacking targets, including the homes of suspected Hamas or Islamic Jihad operatives.

The IDF’s target administration division, formed in 2019, has been instrumental in building a comprehensive database of individuals suspected of being militants. The Gospel, along with other AI systems, has played a critical role in identifying and compiling lists of potential targets. This has enabled the IDF to significantly increase the number of targets attacked, with the Gospel generating up to 100 targets per day during the recent conflict.

The exact data inputs used by the Gospel remain undisclosed. However, experts believe that AI-based targeting systems typically analyze a wide range of information, including drone footage, intercepted communications, surveillance data, and behavioral patterns of individuals and groups. By ingesting and processing this data, the Gospel produces recommendations for strikes on the infrastructure associated with Hamas, while minimizing harm to civilians.

Critics have voiced concerns about the risks associated with the expanding use of AI in modern warfare. Advanced militaries around the world are increasingly relying on complex and opaque automated systems on the battlefield, raising questions about accountability and civilian casualties. The Israel-Hamas conflict is seen as a pivotal moment, with other nations closely observing the IDF’s use of AI for targeting choices.

To address these concerns, the IDF has emphasized the precision and effectiveness of its attacks, highlighting its capability to minimize harm to civilians while inflicting significant damage to the enemy. Each target is reportedly given a “score” based on the likely civilian death toll, with efforts made to mitigate collateral damage.

As AI continues to drive innovation in military operations, it is crucial to strike a balance between leveraging its capabilities and ensuring ethical standards are upheld. The use of AI in warfare remains a contentious issue, with ongoing debates about accountability, transparency, and human oversight.

FAQ

Q: What is the Gospel?

A: The Gospel, also known as Habsora, is an AI platform used by the IDF to generate automated recommendations for targeting in its bombing campaign.

Q: How does the Gospel work?

A: The Gospel analyzes a wide range of data, including drone footage, intercepted communications, surveillance data, and behavioral patterns, to produce targeting recommendations. Human operators then make the final decisions based on these suggestions.

Q: What is the goal of the Gospel?

A: The goal of the Gospel is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Israel’s targeting process, allowing for faster identification and attacks on potential threats.

Q: How has the Gospel impacted the Israel-Hamas conflict?

A: The use of the Gospel has significantly increased the number of targets attacked by the IDF, with up to 100 targets being generated per day during the recent conflict.

Q: What are the concerns surrounding the use of AI in warfare?

A: Critics have raised concerns about accountability, transparency, and the potential for civilian casualties. The Israel-Hamas conflict serves as a crucial moment in assessing the impact and ethical implications of AI in military operations.

Q: How does the IDF minimize harm to civilians?

A: The IDF claims that each target is given a score based on the likely civilian death toll, and efforts are made to mitigate collateral damage. The goal is to minimize harm to civilians while inflicting damage on the enemy.