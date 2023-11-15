The Gender Gap in Culinary Skills: Exploring the Culinary Divide

Recent findings from a global survey have shed light on the growing disparity in cooking habits between genders. In almost every country surveyed, women have emerged as the predominant cooks, preparing an average of 8.7 meals per week. In contrast, men have been found to cook only about 4 meals per week. The survey, conducted by Gallup and Cookpad, aims to track the frequency of home-cooked meals in various countries worldwide.

The survey, initially launched in 2018, indicated that traditional gender roles heavily influenced cooking habits. However, during the pandemic years, a shift occurred, with men taking on more cooking responsibilities. This led to a gradual narrowing of the gender gap, providing a glimmer of hope for progress. However, the latest survey results have defied earlier expectations, revealing a striking reversal of this trend.

Contrary to the trend seen in recent years, men have now begun cooking less frequently, resulting in a widening gender gap once again. On average, men cook almost one meal less per week compared to previous years. Andrew Dugan, a research director at Gallup, expressed surprise at this development, highlighting that the gap has now returned to its original state in 2018. According to Dugan, this might suggest a reassertion of traditional gender roles in the realm of cooking.

It is worth noting that the gender gap in cooking varies from country to country. For instance, in the United States, women prepare approximately two more meals per week than men. The survey report showcases the countries with the largest gender disparities in cooking, such as Ethiopia, Tajikistan, Egypt, Nepal, and Yemen, where women cook a staggering eight more meals per week than men. On the other end of the spectrum, European countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, and Ireland exhibit the smallest gender differences in cooking practices.

A surprising outlier in the survey findings is Italy, where men actually cook more than women. Andrew Dugan expressed astonishment at this anomaly, as it defies the general trend observed across other countries. The reasons behind this discrepancy and the overall shift in the gender gap remain unclear and open to interpretation.

Frequently Asked Questions