Nine weeks ago, the Gaza Strip bustled with life as it housed over two million people. Today, the landscape tells a different story. Israeli airstrikes have left neighborhoods flattened, while invading tanks have bulldozed farming communities. In late November and early December, satellite imagery and video footage captured the extent of the devastation in northern Gaza, painting a grim picture of the aftermath.

The Port of Gaza, once a lifeline for the Gazan fishing industry, now lies in ruins. The entire area has been wrecked, with craters dotting the pier and waterfront establishments destroyed by airstrikes. Beyond the port area, almost every corner of Gaza City has suffered heavy damage, far exceeding initial assessments. A U.N. report from early November estimated that around 6,000 buildings had been damaged, with roughly a third of them completely destroyed.

Rimal, once regarded as one of Gaza’s most prosperous areas, now bears the scars of war. Aljondy Almajhool Park, once a vibrant green space, is now covered in tank tracks, while the Palestinian Parliament building has been blown up. The satellite images highlight the destruction, showcasing numerous buildings reduced to rubble and tank tracks crisscrossing the area.

The Gaza Strip’s seashore, once a popular escape for Palestinian families during sweltering summers, now stands deserted. Israeli tanks and bulldozers replace the crowds, and the sea-view rooms of high-rise hotels lie scorched and shattered. The damage along the coastline extends to the northern border, where Israeli forces invaded. Here, dozens of homes have been bulldozed to create temporary bases, and the remnants of a beach resort lie amidst the tank tracks and craters.

Shati, a densely populated neighborhood that grew from a refugee camp, now resembles a war zone. Multiple airstrikes have reduced buildings to rubble, rendering the streets impassable due to debris. The eastern invasion by Israeli forces has effectively split Gaza into two, resulting in extensive damage to this area. The neighborhood is now severed by tank tracks, with numerous buildings destroyed and hundreds more heavily damaged, including Al-Azhar University.

As these satellite images reveal, the destruction is widespread throughout the Gaza Strip. Recent assessments indicate that over half of the buildings in northern Gaza display signs of damage. The onslaught of aerial bombardments has also struck the south, with Al Amin Mohamed mosque in Khan Younis being one of the casualties. The mosque, obliterated by an Israeli airstrike, serves as a somber reminder of the ongoing conflict.

The future remains uncertain as Israeli forces focus their ground offensive on Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza. With the destruction witnessed in the north potentially replicated in the south, the people of Gaza continue to endure the consequences of this devastating invasion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the destruction in the Gaza Strip? The destruction in the Gaza Strip was caused by Israeli airstrikes and an invasion by Israeli tanks. Are there any areas that remain untouched by the destruction? No, almost every corner of Gaza City has suffered heavy damage, with over half of the buildings in northern Gaza showing signs of damage. How many buildings were estimated to be damaged? A U.N. assessment in early November found that around 6,000 buildings had been damaged, with approximately a third of them destroyed. What is the current state of Gaza’s coastline? Gaza’s coastline has been heavily impacted, with high-rise hotels scorched and their windows blown out. Bulldozed areas and craters are now prevalent, replacing the once vibrant beach resorts. Is there a possibility of similar destruction occurring in the southern part of Gaza? Israeli forces have shifted their ground offensive to Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, raising concerns that the destruction witnessed in the north could soon be mirrored in the south.

(Source: The New York Times)