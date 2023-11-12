The Underground Enigma: A Closer Look at the Subterranean Tunnel Network in Gaza

In the depths beneath Gaza lies a complex labyrinth of tunnels, renowned for their dual purpose of smuggling goods and launching attacks. However, there exists another subterranean network that has earned the moniker “Gaza metro” from the Israel Defense Forces. This extensive web of tunnels extends several kilometers underground and serves multiple functions beyond smuggling, such as transportation, storage, and acting as command centers for Hamas, all hidden from surveillance drones and aircraft.

While Hamas claims to have constructed approximately 500 kilometers of tunnels, the accuracy of this figure remains uncertain. If true, these underground passageways would span nearly half the length of New York City’s subway system. Daphne Richemond-Barak, an expert on underground warfare, describes the tunnel network as an intricate and expansive endeavor within a relatively small territory.

The cost of constructing such a vast underground network is undoubtedly substantial, both in terms of manpower and capital, a notable feat for Hamas, considering the economic challenges of the region. The process of building these tunnels without heavy machinery commonly used for deep underground construction is a mystery. It is believed that diggers utilized basic tools to burrow deep into the ground, reinforcing the tunnels with concrete and electrifying them. Israel has accused Hamas of diverting concrete intended for civilian purposes toward tunnel construction, a claim that raises concerns over the group’s priorities.

Critics argue that the significant resources invested in tunnel construction could have been allocated to more pressing civilian needs, such as bomb shelters or early warning networks. Nevertheless, tunnels have long been utilized as a strategic advantage in warfare, offering Hamas and similar groups a means to level the playing field against a technologically superior adversary like the IDF.

What sets Hamas’ tunnels apart from those of historical militant groups is their location beneath one of the most densely populated areas on Earth. Gaza City, with its 2 million inhabitants residing within an 88 square mile space, presents unique challenges when dealing with an underground network of this scale. The tactical, strategic, and operational aspects of combating tunnels in an urban area are far more intricate. Balancing the protection of civilians with military operations proves to be a daunting task.

The IDF has accused Hamas of using innocent Gazan civilians as human shields by positioning themselves underneath populated buildings and houses. In response, Israeli military airstrikes have claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians. As Israel plans its ground incursion into Gaza, the underground network is expected to be a primary target, much like in previous assaults. However, the evacuation of civilians from Gaza City poses significant risks and challenges, further complicating the mission.

Eliminating tunnels can involve rendering them temporarily unusable or completely destroying them. Bombing is often considered the most efficient method, but it carries the risk of civilian casualties. Technological advancements alone are insufficient to address the subterranean threat posed by these tunnels, necessitating a multifaceted approach.

